Illini print only

CHAMPAIGN — Daniel Imatorbhebhe and Josh Imatorbhebhe will be reunited in Champaign.
Illinois got a verbal commitment from Daniel Imatorbhebhe, a graduate transfer tight end from the University of Southern California, announced his commitment to the Illini on Wednesday night.
He's the older brother of Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois' leading receiver last season.
Daniel Imatorbhebhe is a 6-foot-3, 240 pound tight end who had 25 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns in 22 games at USC with nine starts. He originally committed to Florida out of high school, enrolled and went through spring practice before transferring to USC in the fall of 2015, according to USC's website.
He sat out the 2018 season with an "upper leg muscle injury as a junior tight end," according to the USC website. Imatorbhebhe also sat out the 2019 season because of injuries and to focus on his master's degree. Daniel Imatorbhebhe was granted a sixth and final season of eligibility in the spring.
Daniel and Josh Imatorbhebhe were at USC together from 2016-2018. Daniel Imatorbhebhe adds to an already deep tight end group that includes Daniel Barker, who played in all 13 games last season with 18 receptions, 273 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and Luke Ford, who sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules and was ranked the No. 1 recruit in the state of Illinois out of Carterville High School in the Class of 2018.
Josh Imatorbhebhe excelled in his first season in Champaign last year after transferring from USC. Josh Imatorbhebhe started in the first 11 games and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention with 33 receptions for 634 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, which was second in program history for touchdown receptions in a single season.
Illini get another FCS All-American transfer
The Illini also added a big piece to the defensive line.
On Thursday, defensive tackle Roderick Perry announced his intent to join the Illini as a graduate transfer from South Carolina State, an FCS school. He was named FCS Pre-Season All-American by the College Sports Journal in June, but announced his intent to transfer after the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced it was suspending fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perry is the second FCS All-American to join the Illini this offseason, joining guard Blake Jeresaty, who committed to Illinois as a graduate transfer after a career at Wofford.
Perry is a 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle who had 34 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks last season.
"South Carolina State University, Giving special thanks to my parents, Rod & Maria and my Uncle Tim for being instrumental in my dedication to a life of football," Perry wrote in a tweet. "I would also like to thank the coahces at SC State for taking a chance on an unranked kid from Raleigh, NC. Finally, I'd like to thank my teammates and everyone supporting me with my decision.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances and after discussing it with Coaches and family, we collectively decided that the best decision for me at this time is to enter the transfer portal on June 24, 2020. It was never my intention to leave my bulldog family at South Carolina State University. In the fall of 2020 I will be joining the fight with the University of Illinois."
Perry should make an immediate impact at the position after the Illini lost Jamal Milan and Tymir Oliver to graduation. Junior Calvin Avery figures to be in the mix at defensive tackle as do junior college transfer Anthony Shipton and California graduate transfer Chinedu Udeogu.
