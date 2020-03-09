Illini print

CHAMPAIGN — It didn't take long for Kofi Cockburn to make an immediate impact in the Big Ten.
The Illinois freshman came into the league and instantly had success while giving the team a different element than it's had in recent years. Cockburn, a 7-foot, 295-pound freshman was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He's the fourth Freshman of the Year in Illinois basketball history and the first since DJ Richardson in 2010. Cockurn was also named third-team All-Big Ten.
"I did not expect this coming in to my freshman year to accomplish this great goal," Cockburn said on Monday on the Big Ten show. "... I had no idea I was capable of completing this task."
Also for the first time since 2010, Illinois has a basketball player named first-team all-Big Ten.
Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu was a media selection to the first team, and a coaches selection for the second team. Dosunmu emerged as arguably the best closer in the conference and was the leading scorer on an Illinois team that clinched the No. 4 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament.
Cockburn averaged 13.3 points, which was second on the team, and led the Illini with 8.8 rebounds per game to go with 44 blocks. Cockburn won the Big Ten Freshman of the week seven times, which is tied for second-most in Big Ten history. He was the Big Ten Player of the Week on Nov. 25.
“He’s won the award a few dozen times it seems like," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said on Sunday. "He’s impacted our program in every aspect. His impact on our program has been huge and he’s had some unbelievable moments in the best league in the country."
Cockburn had a career-high 26 points against North Carolina A&T, had 17 rebounds on two separate occasions this season for a career high. The first came against The Citadel and he had 17 against Rutgers on Jan. 11.
His 12 double-doubles are the most by an Illini player in the last 10 seasons.
"I have a long way to go," Cockburn said. "I think I can get a lot better in every aspect of the game."
After the Illini beat Indiana eight days ago, Underwood was asked if he expected this kind of production from Cockburn so early in his career.
“No. I don’t expect many freshmen to do that," Underwood said. "I’ve been very, very blessed. We’ve had Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi. They’ve been put in that situation a little bit out of necessity, so no, I don’t. I don’t ever expect that much from freshmen. That’s a lot in this league."
Dosunmu named first-team All-Big Ten
Dosunmu was fifth in the conference in scoring at 16.6 points per game and had 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He's got Illinois in position to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2013. He's the first Illini player on the first-team All-Big Ten since Demetri McCamey in 2010.
“Find anybody who is better, find anybody who has made more game-winners, who has impacted the team, impacted the program," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said following the team's win against Iowa on Sunday. "We were a shell of ourselves in the game we played without him. He’s been absolutely as good at both ends of the court as any guard in this league."
This season alone, Dosunmu has shut the door on nine teams, including a pull-up jumper against Iowa on Sunday to give the team a four-point lead with less than a minute left. Dosunmu has refined his mid-range shot and has used it as a weapon this season in closing out games, including at Michigan to beat the Wolverines with less than a second left.
“Ayo is a different guy, and I mean that in every possible positive format I can come up with," Underwood said. "He lives for that. He lives to play with a chip on his shoulder. People told him out of high school he couldn’t shoot. People told him he wasn’t strong enough.
"Whatever the case. All Ayo does is work to prove them wrong. That’s the way he was raised, his family, he spends a ton of time in the gym, maybe more than any player I have coached and been around. Tell him he can’t do something, show him some numbers, he’s going to go prove you wrong because he’s going to go work at it."
Dosunmu started his late-game heroics last year in beating Michigan State at home and Ohio State in the road, but took it to a new level this season. He was key in beating Wisconsin on the road with several passes before knocking down a big 3-pointer to give the Illini a four-point lead with 41 seconds to go.
He closed the door against Rutgers, Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan, Minnesota at Penn State and Indiana
“It’s a mentality that all basketball players want to have," Dosunmu said. "Me growing up watching Kobe Bryant, not just him but the great players in the NBA, growing up watching how they close games out and also failure plays a huge impact in that."
Dosunmu was joined by Iowa's Luka Garza, Maryland's Jalen Smith, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Penn State's Lamar Stevens. Maryland's Anthony Cowan was a coaches vote for the first team.
