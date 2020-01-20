Illinois approves coal company's mine water pumping proposal

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources approved the first of three permits for a coal company's plan to discharge waste water from a mine into the Big Muddy River.

If approved by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Williamson Energy LLC's Pond Creek Mine pipeline would dump millions of gallons of mine wastewater into the river, the (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reported.

In early December, the state's natural resources department made a final decision on Williamson Energy’s application through its Office of Mines and Minerals. It approved the development of more than 70 acres (28 hectares) to build a pipeline from the coal company's mine in Franklin County to the river.

Williamson Energy officials said it needs to pump seep water from mine shafts to protect the miners' safety, according to public documents. The documents also reveal that prior to being diluted in holding ponds, the water will contain high levels of chlorides and sulfates.

Rachel Torbert, deputy director of the Illinois natural resources department, said Wednesday that Williamson Energy has a second permit with the department. The application, first submitted in May 2017, is pending after being sent to the Office of Water Resources. It is awaiting the application fee, she noted.