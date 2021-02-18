Illinois athletics launches INFLUENCE to prepare student-athletes for Name, Image and Likeness changes

“The NIL movement will produce leaders and followers in college athletics — and this program puts Illinois in position to lead in this new era,” Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema said. “We are excited about the continued partnership with Opendorse and the opportunities that are ahead for our student-athletes to develop their personal brand. Opendorse will help every student-athlete in our program prepare for NIL from the moment they are recruited all the way through their time as an Illini and beyond.”