Illinois COVID positivity rate at 3.4 percent

But he said there’s still room for improvement as the positivity rate and hospitalizations for the virus have leveled, instead of seeing continued decreases.

“I worry about that because our numbers should be going down when actually they're about steady,” he said when asked about a rise in cases potentially moving the state backward in its reopening plan. “And that's not a good development – steady is better than up, I mean, let's face it. But what should be happening is, we should continue the downward slide.”

He once again touted the importance of wearing face coverings, saying “above almost everything else it is what will keep you healthy and safe.”

“You don't have to belittle people who aren't wearing a mask, but they should get the idea when everybody else is wearing a mask,” he said. “If I told you that you could take a pill that would reduce your likelihood of getting COVID-19 by 80 percent, wouldn't you do it? Well that's what masks do.”

He said there was a “crisis of leadership” in the national response to COVID-19, once again calling out President Donald Trump.

“Having a president who does not wear a mask and does not encourage everybody to wear a mask is a problem. Not to mention denying science,” he said.