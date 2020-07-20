Illinois COVID positivity rate at 3.4 percent

Hospitalizations remained stable near their pandemic lows at the end of Sunday as well, with 1,410 people in Illinois in the hospital with COVID-19, including 308 in intensive care unit beds and 133 on ventilators.

In a pair of public appearances, Pritzker touted Illinois as “the best of all of our neighbors” in suppressing the positivity rate. Aside from Michigan’s 2.7 percent rolling positivity rate, Illinois’ is the lowest in the Midwest.

But he said there’s still room for improvement as the positivity rate and hospitalizations for the virus have leveled, instead of seeing continued decreases.

“I worry about that because our numbers should be going down when actually they're about steady,” he said when asked about a rise in cases potentially moving the state backward in its reopening plan. “And that's not a good development – steady is better than up, I mean, let's face it. But what should be happening is, we should continue the downward slide.”

He once again touted the importance of wearing face coverings, saying “above almost everything else it is what will keep you healthy and safe.”