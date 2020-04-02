Illinois dispensaries sold $36 million worth of recreational marijuana in March. Here’s how that stacks up to sales before the coronavirus pandemic.

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois marijuana dispensaries sold almost $36 million worth of legal weed in March -- an increase over February -- even as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the state and people were ordered to stay at home.

Purchases by out-of-state residents comprised roughly one-quarter of sales, according to data from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which regulates dispensaries.

March sales were up slightly over February sales, which totaled about $35

million, and down from the $39.2 million in revenue dispensaries brought in during January, the first month of recreational sales in the state.

