Illinois expected to be hit with snow and sleet

Good evening and welcome to another episode of Lee Enterprises' Long Story Short,' where we catch you up on this week's Central Illinois news. Much of the region woke up to a snowy Friday so we played meteorologist and broke down the weather outlook before moving into talk about housing init…

People in the Northeast are digging out this morning after a major winter storm this weekend. The blizzard dumped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of Massachusetts and Long Island and caused flooding along the coast at the peak of the storm. New York City streets are covered in snow with more than 7 inches falling in Central Park, breaking a record for snow set there back in 1904. Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights and winds knocked out electricity to more than 125,000 customers, mostly in Massachusetts. That number had dropped to a few hundred by Monday morning. No other states reported widespread outages. The National Weather Service considers a storm a blizzard if it has snowfall or blowing snow, as well as winds of at least 35 mph that reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours.

LINCOLN— The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that will take effect Tuesday evening.

The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois. Heavy rain is expected in the Southeastern areas of Illinois before the ice arrives. After the storm exits, another round of cold weather will follow. Travel is excepted to be difficult to impossible.

According to meteorologists, heavy snow is possible with a brief period of sleet and freezing rain beginning Tuesday night.

"Significant snow accumulations in excess of eight inches expected," the weather service stated. "Blowing and drifting snow likely late Wednesday night into Thursday."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

