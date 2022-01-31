Illinois expected to be hit with snow and sleet

LINCOLN— The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that will take effect Tuesday evening.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois. Heavy rain is expected in the Southeastern areas of Illinois before the ice arrives. After the storm exits, another round of cold weather will follow. Travel is excepted to be difficult to impossible.
According to meteorologists, heavy snow is possible with a brief period of sleet and freezing rain beginning Tuesday night.
3:52 am -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for central and southeast Illinois. It begins Tuesday evening north of I-70, and Wednesday afternoon to the south. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/hZhfHuaFuD— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 31, 2022
"Significant snow accumulations in excess of eight inches expected," the weather service stated. "Blowing and drifting snow likely late Wednesday night into Thursday."
People are also reading…
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR