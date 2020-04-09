Illinois government faces revenue losses of billions if not tens of billions due to COVID-19, U. of I. study says

If the pandemic leads to a short economic downturn followed by a strong and fast recovery for this year and next, state revenues could fall $4.3 billion, according to the report.

But if the economic impact is similar to the 2007-09 recession, revenues could drop $6.4 billion; more serious fallout could lead to revenue losses anywhere from $8.7 billion to $14.1 billion.

A more protracted downturn and a weak recovery, dragging out to 2023, could lead to revenue losses of anywhere from $10 billion to more than $28 billion, according to the report.

The total state budget is $40 billion.

At the same time, the U. of I. researchers said the pandemic will increase the need for state spending to protect vulnerable populations from the health and economic consequences with more people likely to be forced onto Medicaid, the federal-state funded health care program for lower income wage earners.

However, the report credits actions already taken by the state to secure equipment and inform people about the risks of the coronavirus and said that due to “the extraordinary efforts of existing state employees,” the overall impact on the budget is likely to be “relatively modest.”