Illinois health official: state's 3rd, 4th coronavirus patients 'doing well'

COVID-19 is “not a death sentence,” Ezike said. The third and fourth patients confirmed to have the virus in Illinois, a couple in their 70s, recovered and are doing well, and a survey sent to those who contracted COVID-19 earlier this week found about 50 percent had recovered after seven days. That is a number Ezike said “will only increase.”

Pritzker and Ezike stressed Illinoisans need to continue staying home as frequently as possible and adhering to social distancing guidelines. Essential businesses, such as grocery stores, should be thoroughly cleaned daily and employers should send symptomatic workers home.

Ezike added religious institutions must hold services virtually, not in person, to do their part “to end this pandemic.”

“I understand the importance of communing with fellow believers,” she said. “... We all must make this sacrifice, then on the other side of this pandemic, we can gather at the mosque or synagogue, the church, the museum, the library — all of the places we love. We must not continue putting people at risk.”

Pritzker also criticized the federal government’s response in his strongest terms yet.