Illinois High School Association to vote on basketball state final locations on Monday

BLOOMINGTON — Where oh where will the Illinois High School Association state basketball finals take place?

That answer will come on Monday when the IHSA hosts a virtual board meeting via Zoom to vote on the site of the finals on a three-year contract for 2021-23.

The Peoria Civic Center, which currently hosts the boys finals in all four classes, has a bid to retain the boys finals and also a bid to host both the boys and girls finals. Peoria has hosted the boys finals since 1996.

Redbird Arena in Normal hosts the girls finals in all four classes and has a bid to retain the girls state finals, which has been in Normal since 1992.

The State Farm Center in Champaign has a bid to host the boys state finals in all four classes. Champaign hosted the event prior to 1996.