About this story This story is part of a series looking at area lawmakers' takeaways from the recent legislative session.

Rep. Bill Hauter is a Republican who resides in Morton and represents the 87th House District. He is a doctor who formerly served on the Tazewell County Board. This is his first term in the Illinois House.

Key votes

State budget: No.

Withhold state funds from libraries that ban books: No.

Permitting all-gender, multi-occupancy bathrooms: No.

Barring deceptive practices from anti-abortion pregnancy centers: No.

Lifting moratorium on new nuclear plants: Yes.

Bills sponsored

House Bill 2580 : The Department of Insurance shall determine whether the network plan at each in-network hospital and facility has a sufficient number of hospital-based medical specialists (did not pass)

: The Department of Insurance shall determine whether the network plan at each in-network hospital and facility has a sufficient number of hospital-based medical specialists (did not pass) House Bill 3109 : Would ensure that questions concerning mental health on applications for medical licensure are compliant with the latest recommendations of the Federation of State Medical Boards (passed)

: Would ensure that questions concerning mental health on applications for medical licensure are compliant with the latest recommendations of the Federation of State Medical Boards (passed) House Bill 4028: Would require abortion clinics to be licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health (did not pass)

Successes from session

"Being in the superminority, you can't really do a lot. You can lose loudly. That's what we're trying to do — where we can give a voice to our constituents and our districts, we can speak and fight for them. But in the end, they have the power and they will pass anything that they want to pass without much regard or input from our side.

"But I think one thing that I can really point to is I'm just astonished how much comes before the House that's related in some way to health care. And being a physician, I just feel like I can be effective in that area, giving my perspective and my expertise and my life experience of the health care industry as a physician taking care of patients.

"And there's so many issues related to patient safety or critical access hospitals or scope of practice … I'm on the Medicaid working group, I'm on six health care related committees. And so those issues are so often and they're bipartisan issues. And so they're (ones) I can work with the other side and they actually do take my opinion and my expertise and they may listen to me more than they would on the social issues or cultural issues."

Disappointments from session

Hauter, a doctor who opposes abortion, said the passage of Senate Bill 1909, which would forbid anti-abortion pregnancy centers from engaging in deceptive practices meant to discourage women from obtaining abortions, was the biggest disappointment of session for him.

"That bill, I think, was just a travesty. I don't think it's constitutional. It limits free speech, it treats pregnancy care centers with viewpoint discrimination ... I think it's going to be overturned," he said. "But that really doesn't matter to them.

"I don't think the pro-abortion extremists really care if it's overturned — they want to be able to campaign on it, they want to be able to harass, and, in the end, it's not their money, it's not their time. It's the taxpayers' time in court."