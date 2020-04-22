Illinois reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, 98 more deaths; 2 more testing facilities being opened (copy)

Drive-thru testing is open to any person with COVID-19 symptoms who wants a test, even if he or she does not have a doctor’s order. Although testing is free, people are asked to show photo identification. They should also expect significant wait times.

Along with drive-thru sites, testing is available at many hospitals, health clinics, urgent care facilities and federally qualified health centers. A full list can be found here: https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/testing-sites.

No decision on stay-at-home order

Pritzker has yet to announce a decision on extending the stay-at-home order that expires at the end of April, nor what changes might come with an extension.

Pritzker said he wants to “find the right balances” to make sure the costs of staying home do not outweigh the costs of reopening the state.

“I understand that it's challenging for people. There's a mental health cost in addition to a financial cost for everybody,” he said. “I think we're all recognizing that normal is going look a little bit different going forward until there's a vaccine.”