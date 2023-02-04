SPRINGFIELD — Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online from Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 10.

“The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves or for others who will appreciate them as gifts,” said Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, whose office oversees unclaimed property in Illinois.

Items to be auctioned include a 14-karat gold charm bracelet, a 1909-D Indian Head $5 gold coin and an 1883 Carson City Morgan silver dollar. Among the other available items are rings, watches and other jewelry, coins and currency from the United States and other countries, and multiple sports cards.

To view auction items, go to ibid.illinois.gov/ and select the tab labeled “Storefronts.” Scroll down to the Illinois State Treasurer Unclaimed Property Auction, select it and then click on the tab labeled “Upcoming Store Items.”

To be eligible to participate in the auction, prospective bidders must register with iBid if they haven’t previously done so. Go to ibid.illinois.gov/ and select the tab labeled “Register now.” For questions, call 217-557-8567.