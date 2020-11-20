Illinois Supreme Court: Sparta policy violates a state ban on ticket quotas (copy)

The section goes on to address the allowable practice of evaluating a police officer based on the police officer's “points of contact.”

The section defines points of contact as “any quantifiable contact made in the furtherance of the police officer's duties, including, but not limited to, the number of traffic stops completed, arrests, written warnings, and crime prevention measures.”

The section states that points of contact “shall not include either the issuance of citations or the number of citations issued by a police officer.”

The city of Sparta argued that the activity-points policy did not violate the law because it does not mandate officers to write a specific number of citations during a certain period of time, and that officers could meet the monthly minimum without writing any citations.

In December 2018, a Randolph County judge found the city’s policy did not violate the state municipal code, and the union appealed its case to the 5th District Appellate Court, which is one level below the Illinois Supreme Court.

Last October, the 5th District Appellate Court reversed the Randolph County judge’s ruling, and it found the city’s activity-points policy violates the state law.