Illinois Supreme Court to conduct May cases via videoconference

“These are extraordinary times, but what we have found is that we can keep our traditions the same,” Chief Justice Anne Burke said in a statement.

The justices are scheduled to hear 11 cases this session — four on May 12, four on May 13 and three on May 14. Members of the high court and the attorneys will use Zoom to conduct oral arguments, and members of the public can watch on the Supreme Court’s YouTube page.

Lawyers will receive training from court personnel to address any questions or concerns they may have about arguing their cases in “virtual proceedings,” according to a press release.

“Holding oral arguments via Zoom would have sounded beyond our abilities a few months ago, but now feels almost normal,” Burke said in a statement. “The Court has found a lot of our regular work — including oral arguments — can be done remotely while still keeping people safe from COVID-19.”

A spokesperson said “the court will follow best practices for Zoom security.”

COVID-19 is forcing courts across the country to make use of technology many otherwise would not, Raftery said. The U.S. Constitution, as well as most state governing documents, mandate courts remain open and accessible so the public can maintain access to justice.