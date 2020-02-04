Illinois tax amnesty program nets $60 million-plus more than expected (copy)

SPRINGFIELD — A tax amnesty program created during the passage of last year’s state operating budget has brought in nearly $240 million — approximately $60 million more than was expected — the Illinois Department of Revenue announced Tuesday.

The Illinois Tax Amnesty Program, proposed by Gov. JB Pritzker and passed as part of Senate Bill 689, allowed qualified taxpayers to pay off any outstanding state tax liability and have corresponding penalties and interest forgiven.

IDOR said in a news release that 63,006 taxpayers have taken advantage of the program, which brought in a verified $237 million as of Jan. 31.

More than $60 million of that money will go to local governments and approximately $7.5 million will go to the city of Chicago, according to a news release. The program ran from October to mid-November, and before its launch, the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget estimated it would recover $175 million in outstanding liabilities.

“The Tax Amnesty program proved to be successful, and we are pleased so many taxpayers took the opportunity to come into compliance and earn a clean slate with the state of Illinois,” Acting IDOR Director David Harris said in a news release.