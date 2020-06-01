Illinois welcomes Phase 3 as another pandemic continues

After what seemed like days of rain and Midwest mugginess, it was somehow prophetic that Friday was filled with sunshine, puffy white clouds and temperatures that would please even Goldilocks.

Perfect weather, actually, to sit outdoors with friends, nibble and nosh, and compare masks, COVID beards and 3-inch gray roots.

Day 1, Phase 3, was good. And definitely welcomed by those who wanted to walk outside the boundaries of their yard, see old friends, enjoy food and beverages from favorite restaurants and watering holes, prepare for a haircut, or ditch the sweats for a new outfit from a department store.

Over the weekend, some of us tried a drive-in movie. Others enjoyed a return to a hard wooden pew. Others decided a visit to a state park or walk around a lake would be just the ticket.

Yes, summer usually arrives on Memorial Day, but was celebrated in full force a week late.

Amid the good news, we learned of more people falling ill to coronavirus and, sadly, of more people whose bodies no longer could fight. We talked quietly and protested loudly about the injustices of living in America, watching in awe as yet another death-by-color fanned literal flames of despair.