In rare break with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly overrides veto of a tax break on airplane parts

In a rare break with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both chambers of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly voted this week to override his veto of a bill that reinstates a sales tax exemption for private aircraft parts.

The measure will take effect immediately and extends the tax break through 2024 while also forgiving back taxes owed by private jet companies since it expired at the end of 2014. In his November veto message, Pritzker noted the companies owed $50 million in delinquent taxes, including interest and penalties.

While Democratic lawmakers largely have been in lockstep with their party’s governor, the Senate voted 54-1 on Wednesday and the House voted 107-0 Tuesday to override his veto for the first time.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

Supporters of the legislation said it would protect jobs in their communities. Lawmakers passed the bill during their fall session despite Pritzker’s warning that he would veto it if it reached his desk.