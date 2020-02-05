In rare break with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly overrides veto of a tax break on airplane parts

In a rare break with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both chambers of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly voted this week to override his veto of a bill that reinstates a sales tax exemption for private aircraft parts.
The measure will take effect immediately and extends the tax break through 2024 while also forgiving back taxes owed by private jet companies since it expired at the end of 2014. In his November veto message, Pritzker noted the companies owed $50 million in delinquent taxes, including interest and penalties.
While Democratic lawmakers largely have been in lockstep with their party’s governor, the Senate voted 54-1 on Wednesday and the House voted 107-0 Tuesday to override his veto for the first time.
Supporters of the legislation said it would protect jobs in their communities. Lawmakers passed the bill during their fall session despite Pritzker’s warning that he would veto it if it reached his desk.
“I refused to sit idly by and allow thousands of people to lose their jobs because of a mistake by a former administration,” Democratic Sen. Rachelle Crowe of Glen Carbon said in a statement Wednesday. “Labor workers in the aviation repair industry contribute vital economic growth in the Metro East region and across the state, and this measure is an affirmation of support to them and their families.”
Democratic Rep. Monica Bristow of Alton said before the House vote Tuesday that 36 other states offer similar tax breaks and that Illinois’ version benefits 14 facilities in 12 communities across the state.
“This is good economic development,” Bristow said.
Pritzker, however, disagreed.
“The governor still believes giving private aircraft companies tens of millions of dollars in past due tax forgiveness is not the right fiscal decision for our state as we face billions in debt associated with unpaid bills, a multibillion-dollar structural deficit, and critical needs in schools and public safety services,” spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said in a statement.