CLINTON — Inside the reactor that has stood in Clinton for more than 30 years, the length of every vent, the weight of every door, the temperature of every steam particle — every piece of the Clinton Power Station plays a role in powering hundreds of thousands of homes each year.

John Kowalski, site vice president of the Clinton Power Station, said excellent human performance and constant diligence is required to keep the nuclear facility safe and operational. That means routine safety inspections, audits and simulated emergency drills are necessary to keep the plant's numerous ventilation, monitoring and maintenance systems going.

"Everything has a function," Kowalski said.

Construction of the plant began in the mid 1970s and ended up being a $4 billion investment, which is a fraction of what such a massive project would cost today. (For instance, the projected cost to build a nuclear plant in Georgia last year was more than $30 billion, according to an Associated Press report.)

Commercial operation of the plant began in 1987. Currently, the plant produces electricity for the equivalent of more than 800,000 homes.

But such an operation would not be possible without thorough security. Plant officials recently provided a tour of the facility to Lee Enterprises journalists, explaining in detail the safeguards in place to prevent emergencies — and the protocols developed to respond in the event of one.

The diligence is reflected in the plant's most recent safety assessment, which yielded a "green" performance indicator that reflects a low number of significant safety findings.

The high marks come as owner Constellation Energy is seeking to extend its operating licenses for the Clinton plant, as well as the Dresden plant in Grundy County, by another 20 years. Clinton's license is set to expire in 2027.

'Cornerstone' of security

As staff and visitors travel through the plant, they must pass through multiple security checkpoints and test themselves for contamination before entering different areas, including the main control room.

Floors are color-coded to prevent employees from accidentally bumping into a pivotal piece of machinery and doors vary in weight and size depending on the amount of ventilation in certain parts of the plant.

Plant manager Norha Plumey said the facility has about 500 employees, including its security force.

"Security is a cornerstone of our operation, and so it's very important for us that we maintain our security workforce and our security equipment to protect the asset for the health of the public," Plumey said.

The plant's operations department also has its own fire brigade with an on-site fire marshal and two to three incident commanders. Two diesel fire pumps can pull water out of the cooling lake to spray any fires.

Unlike a pressurized water reactor, the Clinton plant's boiling water reactor is a "direct contact system" where steam generated from water passing through the nuclear core of the plant goes directly into the turbines to generate electricity.

In a pressurized water reactor, water that makes contact with the nuclear fuel runs through a steam generator before reaching the turbines.

In the event of an emergency, the plant has diesel engines to power essential systems during an outage. It's vital to have systems that can continue to inject water into the reactor and access to emergency water provisions all around the plant, Plumey said.

Kowalski said the engines are monitored daily and run monthly regardless of whether they are needed.

Should there be an issue with the diesel engines, Plumey said, there are a number of strategies, developed after the 2011 triple reactor meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan, to maintain key plant safety functions.

'Unparalleled' control

Kowalksi said the facility's control room is unlike any other operation.

"It's unparalleled to really anything you see anywhere else," Kowalski said.

Working in the control room as a reactor operator or a senior reactor operator requires 18 months of training.

As part of their training, operators must respond to mock incidents using a simulated control room onsite.

A third of the plant's nuclear fuel is replaced every two years. When that happens, Plumey said, it is placed in a spent fuel pool to cool down for a period of time.

It is then removed, put into a cast and stored in cannisters.

In addition to the numerous safety inspections and audits, the plant — along with all others in the country — hosts two resident inspectors from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Those inspectors are also part of the process to renew the facility's license, as they will evaluate the facility to make sure it is structurally equipped to last another two decades.

"Last year when, you know, we had negative wind chills at Christmas, this plant was one of six Illinois nuclear power plants operating and keeping people's heaters running in the cold," said Brett Nauman, senior manager of communications for the facility. "As the summer goes and gets hotter, these six plants in Illinois including Clinton Power Station are keeping air conditioning running and keeping people safe.

"... It's vitally important to the state of Illinois and to the region."

