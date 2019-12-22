Inside the Salvation Army Distribution Day, where volunteers help 850 families in Decatur region

DECATUR — Decatur resident Alan Beavers received a food basket on Friday during the Salvation Army Distribution Day.
The white basket was filled with all the trimmings for a Christmas dinner.
“It helps me a lot,” he said. “This way, I won’t have to go out and try to buy something or spend any extra money on food.”
Beavers’ family is ill and unable to assist him during the holidays. “I don’t have anybody else to call,” he said.
According to Major Greg Voeller, volunteers were prepared to provide baskets for about 850 families.
“They will be picking up food for their families for Christmas,” he said. “They will be coming through all day today.”
The baskets included fruits and vegetables, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie, hams, soups and cake mixes. Each recipient received one, two or three baskets, depending on the size of the family.
In November, the Salvation Army accepted applications for basket requests. Along with food, families could request toys, which were distributed last week. The toy program was provided by community donations.
Food baskets were supplied by donations through ADM Cares, a group of volunteers and funding from the local industry.
“They are huge partners with us,” said Kyle Karsten, Salvation Army development director. “They made it possible for a good portion of this food to be purchased.”
According to Ashley Fultz, ADM Cares specialist, about 30 volunteers prepared and distributed the baskets. “Our colleagues are very giving,” she said. “This is always something they are very excited about.”
Rob Cardwell is a trader for ADM. His job for the distribution day was to simply place cans of food into a basket. “Then I pass it down the line,” he said.
Cardwell has volunteered for the event for three years.
“The community does so much for us, especially around the holidays," he said. “The reminders of how fortunate we are, being able to put in four hours of work seemed like an insignificant amount.”
Tammy Ashby was co-chair last year for the Salvation Army Christmas Campaign. Her granddaughter Raeleigh Ashby had so much fun last year during distribution day, that the two came back again this year. The Warrensburg-Latham third grader was able to take a few hours out of her busy school day to help.
“I feel like helping people is a good deed to do,” Raeleigh said. “It’s something that people need.”
