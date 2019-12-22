Inside the Salvation Army Distribution Day, where volunteers help 850 families in Decatur region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“They are huge partners with us,” said Kyle Karsten, Salvation Army development director. “They made it possible for a good portion of this food to be purchased.”

According to Ashley Fultz, ADM Cares specialist, about 30 volunteers prepared and distributed the baskets. “Our colleagues are very giving,” she said. “This is always something they are very excited about.”

Rob Cardwell is a trader for ADM. His job for the distribution day was to simply place cans of food into a basket. “Then I pass it down the line,” he said.

Cardwell has volunteered for the event for three years.

“The community does so much for us, especially around the holidays," he said. “The reminders of how fortunate we are, being able to put in four hours of work seemed like an insignificant amount.”

Tammy Ashby was co-chair last year for the Salvation Army Christmas Campaign. Her granddaughter Raeleigh Ashby had so much fun last year during distribution day, that the two came back again this year. The Warrensburg-Latham third grader was able to take a few hours out of her busy school day to help.