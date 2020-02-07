Interior moves to speed energy development on formerly protected Utah land

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump drew the ire of tribes and environmentalists when he issued proclamations in December 2017 significantly reducing the size of Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments, two sites designated by previous Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The Trump administration has asserted that the decision to shrink these monuments was not based on energy development. However, the final federal records of decision and land management plans released by the Interior Department on Thursday pave the way for the land Trump excluded from the monuments to be made available for future oil and gas leasing and mining claims, as well as timber harvesting, grazing and off-road vehicle travel.

Trump removed roughly 900,000 acres from Grand Staircase-Escalante, reducing the site from 1.9 million acres to 1 million. Under Interior’s decision, more than 680,000 of those 900,000 acres will be open to future oil and gas leasing. All 900,000 acres will be available for mining claims.

Bears Ears was reduced from 1.35 million acres to a little more than 200,000 acres. Interior’s action will place most of the land removed from the monument under federal land management plans enacted in 2008 that open almost all of it to mining claims and hundreds of thousands of acres to fossil fuel leasing.