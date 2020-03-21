Is Nick Foles an upgrade over Mitch Trubisky? A look at the Bears quarterbacks by the numbers.

The Bears traded a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars for Nick Foles on Wednesday.
Foles joins Mitch Trubisky in the Bears quarterbacks room. While we wait to hear from Ryan Pace about which player he expects to be the 2020 starter, here’s a look at the quarterbacks by the numbers.
— 88: Pick the Eagles used to select Foles in the 2012 draft. The third-round pick passed for 10,011 yards, 67 touchdowns and 33 interceptions over three seasons at Arizona from 2009-2011. The Wildcats went to two bowl games during his time there.
— 2: Pick the Bears used to select Trubisky. He passed for 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in his lone season as a starter at North Carolina. The Tar Heels went 8-5 that year and lost in the Sun Bowl to Stanford.
— 48: Games Foles started over eight NFL seasons. The most he started in a season was 11 in 2015 with the Rams, going 4-7 record. He started 10 in 2013 with the Eagles, when he threw for a career-high 2,891 yards and 27 touchdowns with just two interceptions and went 8-2. He hasn’t started more than five regular-season games in a year since 2015.
— 41: Games Trubisky started over three NFL seasons. He has missed three games over the last two seasons with shoulder injuries. He didn’t play the first four games of his rookie season as the Bears started the year with Mike Glennon as quarterback. Trubisky’s best season was in 2018, when he went 11-3.
— 31: Age of Foles, whose birthday was in January.
— 25: Age of Trubisky, who will turn 26 in August.
— 4-2: Foles’ record in postseason games. The Eagles lost in his first appearance after the 2013 season. They won all three on their way to the Super Bowl championship after the 2017 season. Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to help lift the Eagles over the Patriots, 41-33, and win Super Bowl LII MVP. He went 1-1 in the 2018 postseason.
— 0-1: Trubisky’s record in postseason games. The only Bears playoff appearance in Trubisky’s tenure — in the team’s last nine years, in fact — came against the Foles-led Eagles after the 2018 season. The Eagles won, 16-15, after Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt off the goal post and crossbar in the final seconds. Foles’ 2-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate on fourth down with 56 seconds to play put the Eagles ahead.
— 88.2: Foles’ career passer rating, including 84.6 over four starts with the Jaguars in 2019. His rating during a five-start stint with the Eagles in 2018 was 96. His career-best was 119.2 in 2013 with the Eagles. His rating in the playoffs is 98.8.
— 85.8: Trubisky’s career passer rating, including 83 over 15 starts in 2019. His career-best rating was 95.4 over 14 starts in 2018.
— 0: Jaguars wins in four games Foles started in 2019. To be fair, he left one of those games in the first quarter with a broken collarbone. The other three came after he returned from injury. In the last, he was benched at halftime as the Jaguars returned to playing rookie Gardner Minshew.
— 8: Bears wins in games Trubisky started in 2019, though one of those was finished by backup Chase Daniel after Trubisky suffered a left shoulder injury.
— 0.8: Touchdown passes per game for Foles in 2019. The Jaguars averaged 17.5 points in games he started.
— 1.1: Touchdown passes per game for Trubisky in 2019. The Bears averaged 17.3 points in games he started.
— 61.9%: Foles’ career completion percentage. He also has a touchdown percentage of 4.2% and an interception percentage of 2.1%. He has averaged 7 yards per pass attempt and 205.2 yards per game in his career.
— 63.4%: Trubisky’s career completion percentage. He also has a touchdown percentage of 3.8% and an interception percentage of 2.3%. He has averaged 6.7 yards per pass attempt and 208.6 yards per game in his career.
— 390: Career rushing yards over 58 games for Foles, with an average of 3 yards per carry. He hasn’t rushed for more than 23 yards in a season since 2014. He has five rushing touchdowns.
— 862: Career rushing yards over 41 games for Trubisky, with an average of 5.5 yards per attempt. He totaled a career-low 193 yards in 2019 after rushing for 421 in 2018. He has seven rushing touchdowns.