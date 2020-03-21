Is Nick Foles an upgrade over Mitch Trubisky? A look at the Bears quarterbacks by the numbers.

The Bears traded a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars for Nick Foles on Wednesday.

Foles joins Mitch Trubisky in the Bears quarterbacks room. While we wait to hear from Ryan Pace about which player he expects to be the 2020 starter, here’s a look at the quarterbacks by the numbers.

— 88: Pick the Eagles used to select Foles in the 2012 draft. The third-round pick passed for 10,011 yards, 67 touchdowns and 33 interceptions over three seasons at Arizona from 2009-2011. The Wildcats went to two bowl games during his time there.

— 2: Pick the Bears used to select Trubisky. He passed for 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in his lone season as a starter at North Carolina. The Tar Heels went 8-5 that year and lost in the Sun Bowl to Stanford.

— 48: Games Foles started over eight NFL seasons. The most he started in a season was 11 in 2015 with the Rams, going 4-7 record. He started 10 in 2013 with the Eagles, when he threw for a career-high 2,891 yards and 27 touchdowns with just two interceptions and went 8-2. He hasn’t started more than five regular-season games in a year since 2015.