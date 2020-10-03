Is Nick Foles the answer to the franchise’s quarterback problem?

Foles never has started more than nine consecutive regular-season games, and the most starts he has had in any season was 11 in 2015 with the Rams, a disastrous season that nearly led him to retirement. Because it’s the Bears -- and the search for a franchise quarterback is never-ending -- it’s only natural to wonder what the chances are that the nine-year veteran stabilizes the position.

“You see it now, the age of these quarterbacks that are taking such great care of their bodies in the offseason, and Nick is one of those guys,” Nagy said. "The nutrition that he takes, he trains in the offseason, it allows these guys to play longer. I definitely think he is one of those guys that falls into that category.

“Different teams and different roles, (I think) he would be the first to tell you that it’s ultimately made him a much better quarterback than he was as a rookie or second-year guy. You’ve got a rookie in 2012 who ends up playing some, and then you’ve got a second-year guy in 2013 that breaks the NFL record for touchdowns in a game. He’s a much different quarterback now than he was in 2013."

The Bears have Foles under contract through the 2022 season, and he has the opportunity to run with the job. The Bears don’t have a draft pick like Carson Wentz was at the time with the Eagles waiting to retake the job. They don’t have an unknown rookie like Minshew with the Jaguars a year ago. Foles can chart his own course, and he has the benefit of the Bears carrying a 3-0 record into the game Sunday. They’ve created a little cushion for themselves for what will be a seven-team field in the NFC playoffs.

