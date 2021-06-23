 Skip to main content
Izaak Walton League to host First Blast of Summer event on Lake Decatur

DECATUR — The Decatur chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America, a nonprofit conservation organization, is hosting the First Blast of Summer on the Lake on Saturday, June 26, on Lake Decatur.

Signup for this annual event begins at noon at the IWLA Club Pavilion on Sangamon Road near Reas Bridge Road. The cost is $5 per hand. All cards must be returned to the pavilion by 5 p.m. to be eligible for a payout.

There will be food for sale for $5 per plate at the pavilion beginning at 5 p.m. For more information, call 217-791-2466.

