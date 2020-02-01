Jackson wins MVP as Ravens take 3 awards; Harbaugh top coach

"It was just consistency and following our leader, Drew Brees. He's been a tremendous example for everyone across the league," Thomas said. "I don't take that for granted. I take notes on how he prepares. ... Honestly, it's hard for me to even pat myself on the back without patting the people around me on the back, because they've helped me tremendously."

Gilmore is the first cornerback in a decade to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Considered one of the game's best cover cornerbacks, the All-Pro made his eighth pro season his best with a career-high six interceptions that tied for the NFL lead. Gilmore was a key member of the league's stingiest defense in 2019; New England allowed 225 points in winning an 11th straight AFC East title.

"Each and every week, I feel like I'm going against the best receivers every game, and I was able to shut them down as much as I can," Gilmore explained. "That's tough being on an island, tough playing a lot of man-to-man coverage each and every week, but I feel like I did that every week."

For leading the Ravens to the NFL's best record, including a 12-game winning streak to end the regular season, Harbaugh joined brother Jim (2011) as Coach of the Year.