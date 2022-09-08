JEANELL NORMAN

When will it stop? When will families no longer get the call that a loved one was the victim of gun violence? It is as though history is repeating itself. In 1994, the late Betsy Stockard, an African American female, started a movement known as “Stop the Violence.” She was weary about the lives being lost to gun violence and galvanized community members into marching with her to bring to bear the importance of living in a safe community. Deja vu, gun violence once again became a problem. This time James Hodges, a young African American male, took up the banner and organized a group known as Cease Fire in 2006. Both Stockard and Hodges’ movements were noteworthy efforts which appeared to make a difference.

Skipping forward to 2021 and 2022, unacceptable gun violence is back. According to police records, in 2021 there were 78 victims from gun violence. As of August 2022, there were 60 victims. Even if it were one life lost, it is dismal for the community and painful for the relatives of the deceased individuals. If one gets a call that a loved one is deceased due to natural causes, it is a painful experience. Personally, when the call came that my mother had been killed in a car accident, the 12-hour drive to my hometown seemed like an eternity. One of my sisters was so overwhelmed with grief that she literally tried to get in the casket with our mother. Losing a loved one is insufferable regardless of what caused the death.

What can we do as parents and the community to help alleviate gun violence? For sure, it is known what cannot be done. Religion cannot be taught in public schools which espouses ideologies such as, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” In addition, corporal punishment is unacceptable in the schools. Attending school is a legislative mandate which requires all children at a certain age to attend school. However, school administrators are limited as to what can be done to handle discipline. Suspensions and expulsions are oftentimes the punishments. However, more schools are using in-school suspensions or alternate schools.

Now is the time for not only the schools but also the community and religious institutions to play major roles in the development of “moral compasses” in today’s youth. There are any number of resources that can be used in this endeavor. Also, schools can and should develop a curriculum which addresses developing moral compasses for all grade levels.

Our community is at a critical state in lives being lost due to gun violence. As an avid watcher of Gun Smoke and old western movies, lots of violence takes place with gun shoot outs. All of that is fictional, and there is satisfaction in knowing it is not real. However, what is happening in the community is painful for those experiencing the loss of a loved one and frightening as others watch the unveiling. Now is the time to develop a school curriculum that includes building “moral compasses” and character.

True, the schools are the places where oftentimes they are looked upon to help alleviate problems in our society. In building “moral compasses," it must be the collective works of all the individuals with whom children have direct contact. Apparently, there is no single solution in stopping gun violence. However, to even think that curtailing gun violence is solely the work of the police, think again. Parents, religious institutions, schools, and the community must play a significant role in teaching the youth the value of having a moral compass.

Submitted by,

Jeanelle Norman