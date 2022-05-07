It’s all about the saves.

“When a patient has something tragic happen and then walks back in to see me and thanks me or hugs me for helping save or change their life” is the best accomplishment possible for Jenna Stowers, a 31-year-old nurse practitioner at Decatur Memorial Hospital. “Making a difference no matter how big or small, that makes everything worth it!”

With 14 years in health care — four as a nurse practitioner and nine as a registered nurse, with time as an ER tech before that — Stowers has certainly made a difference for thousands of patients.

The people are the best part of the job, she said. Stowers enjoys developing relationships with patients and their families, and said her colleagues have become an extension of her family.

“Plus I love that not only do I learn something new everyday, but I also get the chance to teach and educate others as well,” said Stowers, who is licensed as a nurse practitioner with full practice authority.

She has pursued new skills throughout her career and has training in botox for migraines, women’s health procedures, advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support, and she previously held certified emergency nurse and trauma nurse specialist licenses.

Stowers advises aspiring nurses to always keep learning.

“Take every opportunity or patient experience available and learn something new from it,” she said. “It is OK not to know it all, as long as you know how to find the answer. Never be too proud to ask for help.”

In her free time, Stowers enjoys spending time with her family, including husband Randall Stowers and children Jordan, Ava, Connor and Charlotte.

