DECATUR — Growing up in Tennessee, Jim Taylor's family pushed him to follow the path of his two sisters and go to college. He did initially.

"But I went in the front door and out the back door," Taylor said. "Because I wanted me a new pair of cowboy boots and a new truck. So I came to Decatur and I got a job at Caterpillar."

That was in 1961. In the six decades since, Taylor has been among the most engaged members of the community, often playing a pivotal behind-the-scenes role in making Decatur and Macon County a better place.

On Wednesday, the spotlight shined on Taylor as he was named by Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe as the Decatur Citizen of the Year.

The award was given out at the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce's annual awards ceremony, held that evening at the Country Club of Decatur.

"It means everything," Taylor told Herald & Review before receiving his award that evening. "I guess I've done something right — I don't know what it was yet, I hope they tell me what it is before I get the award."

"But I just love this community and I stay busy doing something all the time for somebody," he said. "I guess somebody noticed that I stay busy."

Indeed, busy Taylor has been.

Retired after more than 30 years with CAT, Taylor is an executive board member in the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly and Democratic precinct committeeman, among many other roles.

But he has played key contributions in ways that have left a permanent imprint on Decatur.

He worked with Bill Oliver, now a Macon County Board member, to get Broadway renamed Martin Luther King Drive. Years of efforts culminated in the change being approved in 1988.

In 1998, he helped elect Roger Walker as Macon County sheriff, making him the first Black elected sheriff in the entire state.

More recently, Taylor helped spearhead the drive to rename the previously nameless downtown green space along Water Street between North and William streets as Preston Jackson Park in honor of the renowned artist and Decatur native.

Moore Wolfe christened Taylor as "the man behind the magic."

"Jim's just been behind the scenes behind a lot of people making sure that they were recognized or brought into the spotlight," Moore Wolfe said.

Taylor said there's no grand reason why he's so involved, saying humbly that " I like to do stuff for other people."

"I don't do it to get recognized," Taylor said. "I just see what other people do and I like to see him recognized because a lot of people get recognized after they're gone, but I'd like for them to be there to see the recognition themselves."

Taylor is already working on a new project: a permanent solution to the city's homelessness problem and one that includes a warm place for unhoused people to stay during the cold winter months.

"If we all get together and do that I'll be the happiest guy in the world," he said.

Beyond Taylor's, five other awards were given out Thursday that mostly focused on recognizing the region's business community.

Here are the other winners:

Ambassador of the year: Stephanie Price, Caterpillar

Community contributor: Land of Lincoln Credit Union

Entrepreneur of the year: Randy Jefson, Play it Again Sports

Non-profit of the year: The Good Samaritan Inn

Small business of the year: Dali Bliss Salon

