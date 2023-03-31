It’s campaign season in Illinois. Billboards and yard signs are sprinkled across the Prairie State promoting candidates running for mayor, city council, county boards, park district boards, and other positions that are often unglamorous but essential to the functioning of our democracy.

I hope all voters in Illinois are paying attention to their local campaigns and vote on Tuesday, April 4.

I also hope everyone in Illinois is paying attention to the riveting and consequential campaign for mayor of Chicago. This race is attracting considerable attention across the United States and even internationally.

I believe the mayoral election in Chicago is important to everyone in Illinois for four reasons.

First, Chicago, the largest city in Illinois, is undeniably our state’s center of commerce, culture, philanthropy, sports and innovation. Chicago itself has a population of about 2.7 million and Chicagoland is home to almost 8.5 million. The population of Illinois is just under 13 million.

While some downstate politicians grab headlines by denouncing Chicago and even suggesting that it should be expelled from the state, most Illinoisans instinctively realize the remarkable asset that Chicago is. Other states can only dream of having such a vibrant, interesting, and beautiful city within their borders.

In his memoir about his tenure as mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel cites a remarkable fact. Each June, about 140,000 college graduates come to Chicago to begin their professional careers. This is a striking illustration of the energy and allure of Chicago. It’s as if Chicago absorbs the population of an entire mid-size city each and every year. For context, the population of Naperville, the fourth largest city in Illinois, is 149,000.

Second, Chicago mayors wield authority and are significant players in Illinois politics. The mayor of Chicago has far more power than counterparts in New York, Los Angeles, and other large cities. Unlike in many major American cities, Chicago’s mayor oversees the city’s schools, parks, public transit system, police and fire departments and other agencies. Chicago’s mayor is a key voice in public policy debates in Springfield. On many significant issues, the governor, the legislative leaders, and the mayor of Chicago make the critical decisions.

Third, the issues that are driving the Chicago race in 2023 are the fundamental challenges of our time: education, public safety, crime, justice, policing, government spending and taxes, immigration, and race. These issues are, or will likely soon be, relevant in smaller communities in Illinois.

Finally, the campaign is just plain interesting. The incumbent mayor, Lori Lightfoot was soundly defeated in the Feb. 28 primary, winning only 17% of the vote. Four years earlier, she won all 50 of the city’s wards and captured nearly 75% of the vote. This reversal of political fortune is breathtaking.

The original field of nine mayoral candidates has been winnowed to two men who have starkly different backgrounds and agendas.

Brandon Johnson, 46, is a county commissioner, teacher, union organizer, and African-American. An unabashed progressive, he is backed by the Chicago Teachers Union and holds left-of-center positions on most public policy matters.

Paul Vallas, 69, ran Chicago’s public school system from 1995 to 2001 and is white. Vallas lost several political races in Illinois in the past two decades but has gained traction this year by running a stern law and order campaign. He holds centrist and sometimes conservative positions on policy issues.

By all accounts, the race is very close. A political consultant recently told the New York Times that the Chicago mayoral election is a “microcosm of a larger battle for the soul of the nation.”

This is a battle that all of Illinois should be paying attention to.