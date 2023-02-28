DECATUR — The judge originally scheduled to hear the long list of child porn and rape charges leveled against a Decatur married couple has recused himself from the case.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler told Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith he had to withdraw because he knows the couple, Douglas R. and Kelly J. Nichols.

The cases were then referred back to Griffith who has now reassigned both defendants to the trial list of Judge Lindsey Shelton.

Douglas Nichols, 54, is charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault, or rape, of a girl aged under 18. He is further accused of eight charges alleging aggravated criminal sexual abuse and 12 charges of possession of child porn with images that showed the “lewd exhibition” of children’s bodies.

Kelly Nichols, 52, is accused of 18 counts alleging the possession of child porn, the charges also describing the “lewd exhibition” of children.

Most of the charges against the couple were the result of grand jury indictments. But the child rape and sex abuse allegations against Douglas Nichols were filed by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter after his personal review of an investigation by Decatur police.

Defense attorney Andrew Wessler appeared at a court hearing Monday and made arrangements to review the evidence at Rueter’s office on Friday.

The charges specify both “moving depictions” or videos as well as still pictures being part of that evidence.

Speaking outside the courtroom, Rueter said his office is very careful with evidence in child sex and porn cases. “Quite frankly if there is child pornography involved, we don’t release those pictures to anybody,” he added.

“So with child pornography cases we typically arrange for defense counsel to come and view the images so that they can see what we are dealing with.”

Rueter said it was standard practice to handle evidence like videos and photographs in that way. “We just don’t want those images circulating more than they have to,” he said.

The Decatur police probe that produced evidence for all the charges had commenced in the summer of 2021. That probe, however, was sparked by a victim who said they had been sexually assaulted more than 10 years earlier.

Rueter has said the sex abuse and assault charges involve one female victim while several victims are involved in the porn charges and all are females aged under 18.

