 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Just a bit better; Bloomington Central Catholic slips past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-12

Bloomington Central Catholic topped Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-12 in a tough tilt during this Illinois football game.

Recently on August 27 , Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared up on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News