Keep up with America's pastime — our baseball newsletter is the place!

Baseball is back!

After a lockout by the owners cut spring training short, the regular season has begun in earnest. And with changes to umpiring, playoff formats, and doubleheader lengths — we can keep you in the know with our MLB Newsletter.

Recent newsletters have featured stories such as:

→ How Covid-19 helped bring baseball card collecting back to life (pictured)

→ MLB's celebration of the 75th anniversary of the debut of Jackie Robinson

→ A Q&A on Apple TV's deal to broadcast baseball games

Whatever the news, we’ve got you covered with our free MLB Newsletter, which will be delivered weekly directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up now and while you’re there, check out the other newsletters we have to offer!

You can sign up or unsubscribe to our MLB email ⁠— and our other newsletter offerings ⁠— at any time. Change your settings by clicking the “Edit your e-mail newsletter subscriptions” link at the bottom of any newsletter.

As always, thank you for being a subscriber!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0