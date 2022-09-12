KEVIN HALE: the anonymous

The Anonymous

In today’s critiques of our societal targets we’ve lost all forms of decorum and civil discourse. Everything is an extreme and everything is zero to sixty in 4 seconds. We trash our leaders and counter arguers personally and in libelous fashion on social media and in public forums without fear of reprisal. It truly has become an America, I fear.

Its Ok to disagree. In fact, I enjoy hearing other perspectives and viewpoints. I gain from repartee and sparing. Where I come from the saying “steel sharpens steel” means something. I grow from the collisions. However, it doesn’t have to be heated and I think no less of you if you disagree with my articles and viewpoints.

I received my first hate mail when I started writing my pieces for the Herald & Review. In fact, I received anonymous, cowardly personal attacks that ripped me on-line in the forums the Herald and Review provided. I received contacts from people who tried to message me on Facebook messenger. It was troubling and vile, but I never stopped writing. My writing regularity just incenses the cowards more and fans their flames of discontent.

Many of my media friends have been teed up and crushed with a driving iron from time to time because of positions they took in their writing or on the radio. Writing quality material where they went out on a limb either with information and/or a hot take. Sometimes they scribed and said stuff I’m sure they wish they would have worded differently. Writing for a paper, or radio is a high wire act. It is not an exact science. Please understand it can leave you exposed.

I’ve learned to listen to the discontent and sift through the gold nuggets. You can find information about your assailants if you pay close attention to the mad man’s ramblings. School is in session when you read in between their lines of venom. Complaints and wrongs of a personal nature reveal that they know you and watch you moving around. They see you and seethe and bake in their own juices yet are too afraid to say to your face what they type behind the anonymity of their phones and MacBook’s.

I have found a couple of these individuals because they just couldn’t let go of tearing on me like a dog gnaws on a bone. They swing and flail until they are easily identified. I revel in calling them by the anonymous names they use in public settings and watch them melt like the Wicked Witch of the West when water hits her grotesque façade.

I have found another thing about the individuals who complain and rip me and my friends. All they do is complain. I never see them helping Decatur Public Schools or working at the Good Samaritan Inn, or even helping and elderly person load up their groceries. No. You won’t see that. They will show up at city council meetings and beat their chests and openly chastise counsel members, but they never offer meaningful and constructive answers to aid their vitriolic diatribe. They do nothing to aid the community. They just sit back and wait to attack an issue they see as a personal affront.

Here’s an idea. How about for every cowardly email and social media post you make you come up with two constructive and meaningful actions we can take to make the city better.

I see public servants like our Mayor, City Councilmen, Decatur School Board Members, educators, police and too many to name pulled down like hyenas pull down a wounded animal. Yet you never see the complaining hyaenas sit in the hot seats that the servants on our counsels and boards thrust upon themselves. The shirkers, berserkers and gutless never step forward after they take their cheap shots. They never come out of the shadows because that would require them to reveal the true nature of their character. I’ve found out that is character better placed under a rock in a swamp.

DPS61 has stumbled and made mistakes. They are incredibly committed individuals that give of themselves and they get trounced in every forum. The school board of Decatur needs to be up front and quit playing from behind. They need to be transparent and forthcoming. School Board President Dan Oaks would tell you he made a few mistakes, but he served this community with distinction and servitude. He needs a salute and not a grinding in a mill.

I’m going to really enrage my critics now. Thank you DPS61 school board and administrators for trying to do your thankless jobs.

Let’s stir the pot some more. Thank you, Decatur City Council and Mayor Wolfe, for making the hard decisions to guide our city into the new frontier of the future.

Here let me really anger you. Thank you to all our civic leaders from our judges, CASA volunteers, United Way workers and to our beloved fire and policemen. You all deserve a huge salute.

And while we’re at it let me really ruffle your feathers. Thank you, Mr. Warren Buffett, for embracing Decatur and giving of your time, gifts and treasure. We are better because you came to this town Mr. Buffett.

I make mistakes in my writing. I’ve written things I wince at now and wish I could have done them better. I am an average man. I am not extraordinary in any way, shape or manner. Just know this my friends. Tattooed on my left shoulder is the name of a famous speech given by President Theodore Roosevelt. The name of that speech and the tattoo on my shoulder is titled, “the Man in the Arena.” I have that “tatt” emblazoned on my skin to remind me it is not the critic that counts. It is those writers, leaders, coaches, volunteers, teachers, soldiers and veterans, radio personalities and on and on and on that are in the arena that count. They dare greatly for a cause.

As for those cold and timid souls that hide in the anonymous shadows and lead nothing. Enjoy this reading.