KEVIN HALE

Timmy and the Hermit Crabs

I just got back from a trip to Florida. My trips to Florida are a mystical thing for me. I go on them to talk to God and whatever wild angels protect me. I look out over the ocean and crawl deep inside myself and search the caverns and labyrinths of my mind and heart. I try to find answers and I try to find missing pieces to my soul in the hope I can become a better husband, father, friend, teacher and coach. I love to go where no man has gone before, especially when I feel broken.

The other day on this trip I was in my lawn chair watching wave after wave roll in on Alligator Point, Florida. The scope and beauty of the beach was blowing me away and I was looking for an answer to questions I had in my mind about my future. I’ve been questioning if teaching is in my future. I was thinking about retirement and how to end my career to be blunt.

Over my shoulder was a precocious 3-year-old running into the ocean. I would later find out his name was Timmy. He’d dart out into the ocean while his mother sun bathed and pull a hermit crab and its shell out of the ocean and drop them in a bucket he had put near the ocean. He must have repeated the action 40 time while I sat there.

Now, my “Daddy Metter” and “Teacher Meter” were registering on full blast 10 as I saw this little boy run into the ocean while mom rested peacefully on her towel. Every dart and dash I wiggled in my chair wondering if this young child wearing no life preserving apparatuses was going to fall into harm’s way in the massive water body in front of me.

I struck up a conversation with what appeared to be a mother that had no concern. I said, “He’s a brave little soul, isn’t he?” In the hopes the mother would notice what was going on in front of me. She didn’t flinch as Timmy’s bucket filled up with struggling hermit crabs and he kept sprinting into his personal danger zone. She looked up and then looked down only to say, “Timmy has been raised in the water. He’s a great little swimmer. He has been swimming since he was a baby.” My eyes got big as saucers as I was looking at a baby running into the ocean.

Finally, the mother arose to tell Timmy it was time to go and she dumped the bucket of hermit crabs in the ocean and the little sea spiders danced away. Timmy in protest screamed,” Save!!!”

His mother firmly said, “No Timmy we cannot save them they must go back you cannot save them as pets!” Timmy stood there and ran back into the ocean and grabbed another crab and dropped it in the bucket under his mother’s steel glare. See tossed the sea creature back in the water and this time she grabbed Timmy’s wrist to prevent his dash in to the waves. Timmy screamed, “Save!!!” He stomped the ground and I couldn’t believe the scene in front of me.

Then it dawned on me as the mother bagged up her goods while she tugged on Timmy’s arm. Timmy wasn’t trying to save them for a collection, or to make them pets he was grabbing them to save them. He was pulling them from the ocean’s danger and not to take them as captives. I went over and grabbed a shell with one of the pesky critters in the shell. I walked over and asked the mother if I could help. I said, “I think I can help you with your problem if you give me a few minutes.” She said, “She would appreciate my help.” I asked if I could walk with Timmy to the ocean’s edge and show him something. The mother said, ‘Sure.” And a little boy and a grumpy old teacher walked to the ocean’s edge.

I took the crab put it in the water and said, “This is home for him, Timmy.” And I put the crab in the water. The crab took off like a firework whose fuse was lit. Timmy pointed and I said. “Home. You don’t save you hurt.” I pulled another one out threw it on the beach. I said, “Hurt. Timmy you are hurting the crab.” Timmy said, “No hurt.” The young child bent over and picked up the land locked crab and carried him gently to the ocean and dropped him in and smiled and said tenderly, “Home.” I looked at Timmy and smiled and said, “Home.”

Tim’s mother said, “We gotta go honey.” Timmy looked up at me and smiled and said, “Save.” I smiled and said, “Save.” My little friend took off and left me standing there.

I went back to my chair and sat content. My wife asked me how I knew what Timmy was doing by saving the crabs. She was in bewilderment about how I knew Timmy’s communication and found the right translation. I said, “Years of being around cranky kids, my love.” My wife took my hand and said, “You still got it buddy.” I looked out over the ocean and said, “Yeah, I still got it.”

I came to Florida to end something. To pull the plug on my career and the love of being around Decatur’s multicultural children. I came here to find peace in a decision to run away. I guess my wild angels whispered in my ear and informed me my purpose is not terminated. I am not to amputate my love and experience. So, I’ll drive back to Illinois and fight the good fight one more year and thank the Lord for Timmy and hermit crabs. I never thought a three-year-old and some creepy crawlies could impart such wisdom.

