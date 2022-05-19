KEVIN HALE

OBI WAN

What is a mentor? You can define it with Webster’s Dictionary or Google it until your fingers fall off. True mentoring requires a special definition and special investment. It requires a deft touch and navigating the shark filled waters of dissecting a mentee with skill, supreme excellence and the ability to put them back together.

Not everyone can be a mentor and not everyone wants to be mentored. There is a unique dance that takes place. A true mentor leads, and the individual being mentored must listen and learn at the feet of the master. True mentorship requires a Zen type of connection where a symbiotic level of cooperation takes place. The mentor betters you and then begin to better each room you walk in.

In the Fall pf 1992 I was beginning my student teaching at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. I was in my pupal stage in becoming a teacher. I walked into Thomas Jefferson with one goal and that was to get a teaching position so I could pursue my coaching career. Teaching was a means to an end. I cared not if met Maslow’s hierarchy of needs.

I remember when I met Mr. Malcolm Moore. He was the mountain I had to go around. Mr. Moore was an obstacle I had to cross. He was incredibly gifted and challenging. He talked about teaching and the art of it like I was a young Jedi in a Star Wars movie. In fact, if you look at my list of names in my phone Mac Moore’s name is under Obi Wan, a famous Jedi in the Star Wars catalogue of heroes. He mentored a young hero in the Star Wars stories and was a wise sage. Mac was and is Obi Wan wise and tough. Man was he tough.

My college liaison told me I had to have 3 months of lesson plans done before a sat down with Mr. Moore. I had to lay it all out for display. I created the plans and connected them to the topic, standards and subjects we were covering for the semester. I was the young prince ready to show off for the master.

The day I was to display my mastery and my brilliance Mac took me into the Thomas Jefferson library. He sat me down and he pulled a red pen out of his pocket and then line by line started marking up my best laid plans of brilliance. He’d look, mumble then mark an entire line out and then continued his autopsy of a red pen filled calendar book he marked up with the flair of a French Musketeer. And was his sword ever sharp. I walked out of that library saying words my mother used to put Palmolive soap stripes on when I said the foul terms.

I hated Malcolm Moore. He was quick with criticism and sharp with his commentary. At night I would go home and hear his words dance in my head. I would scream, “How dare him!!! Who does he think he is!!!!” Then I would begin recrafting my teaching. I started taking the car apart Soon I figured out, he wasn’t going to let me take short cuts to get to my coaching career. This guy was going to make me a teacher.

Brick by brick he broke me down. Every time a fell he pointed it out and then propped me up and said do it again only this time do it this way. Mac crafted me. Welded me. Sutured me and taught me. He made me wake up to one important component I was missing. Teaching was never about me it was about the children I was entrusted with to teach and protect. Mac made me a teaching Jedi, not a cut the corners, not a hand out a worksheet, no he wasn’t going to let me read the sports page while the kids worked on garbage busy work assignments.

I learned to connect Illinois state standards to the instruction I was delivering in the classroom. Mac Moore gave me the gift of understanding 9 out of 10 kids aren’t angry at me for discipline and rule enforcement. Mr. Moore taught me that they are mad at the world and I am in the way. That changed the way I talked and walked with students. I invested in getting to know them and finding out how each beautiful child timepiece worked in my classroom. I became a teacher first and coaching fell to 10th on my priority list. I learned if you can teach you can coach and if you can coach you cannot always teach.

Mac and his beautiful wife Susan gave me sanctuary during my painful moments. They hid me from a world that was pulling me apart. They fed me and my children when I was a single father and they pitched in helping me care for my life and children. They bought me time and gave me a lifelong job I love. Susan Moore is my daughter’s Godmother. I couldn’t have chosen a better one to bless my daughter.

Mac Moore has never quit being my mentor. I hear his voice in my head when I hear a student yell out a cuss word in my class and I don’t freak. I walk over and put my hand on the child’s shoulder and say, “I know you can cuss now let me help you read.” I sit with the frustrated and angry child because I had a mentor that showed me that being in a child’s way is not a curse. It’s a gift. In all the rage a child can possess there is an eye in their hurricane that is quiet. Mr. Moore taught me to find that place and there you can calm the lion raging in their cage.

If I was a horse and he was a rider my sides would be bleeding from his spurs. Mac took my worst parts and polished them into gold. Every critique, every lecture, every point he made at my warts was right every single time. He was never wrong. He lifted me and made me more than I could ever dream. He gave me a passion and fostered a teacher that stayed with students and tutored them for free in the hospitals. He made a teacher that found different ways to teach different levels of students so I could meet them where they were at and not where I wanted them to be. Mac gave me skills to handle all the obstacles I have ever met in my classroom for over a quarter of a century.

Mac Moore is the best teacher this state has ever produced. I’m proud to be a part of his teaching lineage. I tell people he was my cooperating teacher and they get out of my way because they know I am one of his Jedi knights.

When people ask me, “Mr. Hale, what is your definition of a mentor?” I say, “Mac Moore.” The kids say, “Who’s that?” I say, “Oh, he’s the guy that taught me how special you are.” I smile and start teaching.

Man, I hate Mac Moore.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0