kevin hale

The Journey

In the summer of 1978, I had just turned thirteen and I was bullet proof and 10 tons of ego. I was ready for the summer to start and 3 months of running the neighborhood with my friends and putting notches and cuts in my reputation around the city of Decatur. I was ready to find trouble and date it for a few weeks.

The school year had ended, and I was preparing to be a freshman at Decatur Macarthur High School and getting ready to embrace the fact I was a teenager and moving into manhood. I was excited, scared and ready all at the same time. It was a time of experimentation and talking to girls and not pulling their pony tails.

In early June my mother came to me and informed I was going on a camping trip with my grandparents across the country. She laid out that I was going with her 65-year-old parents across the United States. We were going to start in Decatur and travel to Portland, Oregon to visit my Aunt and cousins.

The news hit me like a train. I was furious. My mother had just taken away my summer with my friends and my chance to cut my path across Decatur. I told her I was going to take a pass and that my sister could go in my place. My mother looked at me and said that this moment was not a negotiation. I was going and that I would make the best of the situation. I screamed like a scalded dog and crossed my arms in defiance.

My grandparents showed up in their old Chrysler Skylark with a trunk filled with a Coleman stove and a tent that would become the bane of my existence. My grandmother could talk. The trip started with her conversation about her friends at her sewing circle, her burned banana bread and grandpa’s cranky prostate. I looked up at the car roof and prayed for God to call me home. We could only drive in spits and sputters and after about 6 hours a day we’d find a camp ground and put up a tent that Albert Einstein couldn’t design a mathematical permutation to put together. My grandfather was frail so I would do most of the work and cuss under my breath.

I had to sleep in between my grandparents, and they snored like two chain saws cutting trees in the forest. There was no room in the tent. You couldn’t turn and it was to hot to sleep in you sleeping bag. You’d sweat so much that the tent ended smelling like feet and body odors that would make you wish you had a hazmat suit. I was trapped in a labyrinth of funk and snoring.

Resigned to my fate acceptance began to set in. I figured it couldn’t get worse. I was wrong. In the National Park near the Badlands of South Dakota grandpa’s car broke down. He pulled over and my grandmother began crying and complaining. My grandpa got out of the car grabbed a tool box and asked me to follow him. It was 105 degrees and I could tell he was suffering. My grandpa took the tools fixed the engine in solid enough fashion we could limp to the next town and find a mechanic to repair the damage. My grandfather talked to the garage team and we found out it would take several hours to complete the fix.

My grandfather took me and my grandmother to a diner and began to tell me a story about how to be a man. He said, while staring at my grandmother, “A man has two choices. He can work in the heat or sit in the car and cry.” I knew he was taking a shot at grandma, but I also knew he was giving me a wisdom filled nugget. He was giving me the knowledge that you can lay down or get up and try. Meanwhile my grandmother apologized for her overreaction and gave grandpa a big wet kiss. I smiled and blushed.

The rest of the trip was seeing buffalo, trying to find our cooler that bears kicked down a forest trail. I had to listen to my grandmother tell me about Marjorie’s perm turning out awful while she cooked over a Coleman stove. We helped a farmer fill sand bags to prepare for a river flood. The trip became being amazed by Mt. Rushmore and observing the majesty of a country that I had taken for granted. I swam in the Pacific with my cousins and helped Hispanic immigrants pick raspberries in beautiful fruit filled fields.

I fell in love with my grandparents. I had to care for them. I would learn to understand when they needed me. I ran to get them water in unbearable heat and I went with out water so they could drink. I learned that the summer wasn’t all about me it was about us safely navigating God’s path.

That fall my mother would die. She was 36 and it broke my grandparents. I remember my grandpa walking around saying over and over, “This isn’t the way it’s supposed to be.” They sat in the reception line like two zombies lost in a fog. I remember them constantly coming to me like two puppies looking for hugs. We sat and held hands. My grandfather stared into space and I remembered the lesson my grandfather taught me. I took his face in my young hands and told him, “A man has two choices. He can work in the heat or sit in the car and cry.” He looked at me got up and greeted guests in the visitation line. My grandmother hugged me and gave me the biggest wettest kiss on my cheek, and we got to work.