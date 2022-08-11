KEVIN HALE:

The words that curdle the souls of students and teachers all around our state are beginning to be muttered in hushed undertones. “School is about to start.” I chuckle at how fast the summer has gone and the thought of this teacher staring at the blank looks on the faces of 28 rambunctious little people is always a test of talent, nerve and patience. It is a moment all look forward to and fear at the same time. It has been a dance that has taken place across our personal time and space continuums.

This opinion piece is based on a conversation I had with a parent in Central Park the other day about the upcoming school start. The parent was nervous about her child attending school as a grade schooler. I turned to look over my shoulder at her son and he was balancing on the Central Park fountain and running around like a squirrel trying to raid a bird feeder. The mom feared for his energy impacting the classroom setting and I gave her some advice. She said I should write it down and give it to the parents, guardians, teachers and students. My advice was simple straight forward and I hope gave her some peace and she thanked me.

So, I decided to paraphrase myself. I wanted to reach out to all parents, teachers and students as we go back to our school buildings and hope for the best from each other. I also hope it gives you some peace and challenges you to think differently.

It is important every child, parent, guardian and teacher in this city understand something. Children will make behavioral and academic mistakes. Do not run from them. Do not hide them. Look at them. Teachers and parents need to let children know a failure is a chance to learn again. Failure is not something you hide and lie to yourself about. There may be several reasons for an F on a test or a child receiving a lunch detention. Both things need to be looked at and evaluated and put in proper perspective.

All parents and guardians should look at the child’s failure on a test and, or project and use it to better their child and themselves. Teachers should offer second chances like Willy Wonka makes chocolate in his chocolate factory. Check grades regularly parents and teachers and evaluate where the student is at in their academic performance. Learning is not necessarily straight A’s.

Parents and guardians need to ask to see all F’s or D’s and sit down with your child and answer each question that was missed together. Ease your kids’ reaction to failing. If you cannot help or correct the missed problems then ask teachers, or friends that know how to do it to help you. Be unafraid to show your child that learning is forever and that you may not know the answer, but you will look for it with your student and hold your child’s hand on the journey. You can punish you child, but that’s only going to create an environment that builds fear in your child and forces them to hide from you and their failures.

Teachers be aggressive in allowing the student to learn from failure. Allow all students who stubbed their toe on a test, assignment or project to correct or redo the assessment after you record the first grade. Find ways to engage them in correcting their mistakes and allowing students to learn from their mistakes and not hide from them. Allow your students to raise their hand and say they failed, and they want to make amends. You cannot teach a better life lesson in your classroom. Yes educators, it will cost you more time and effort to give a test retake, but if you show our parents, district and state that you give hope when a child feels hopeless you will cause positive ripples and effects that are immeasurable to the child.

I was by far the worst acting student in any classroom I ever walked in. I’m fortunate I had teachers that dealt with me by including me and not excluding me. Do not allow the behavioral challenging child to be written off. Teachers and parents, you have no time to be exasperated and frustrated with the challenging child in your classroom. Children develop actions, thinking and behavior the same way their bodies grow. There will be times they are magic and little raindrops of sugar in your classroom and times they are the storm of ice that keeps you up at night when your head hits your pillow.

Parents support the teacher. You may even disagree with the teacher, but in front of your child show you are in lockstep with the educator responsible for your child. Behind closed doors if you want to set up a private meeting to discuss a problem then do it away from your student. I have taken the responsibility to protect, care for, provide school supplies for all the students in my charge. There are teachers that do this every day. Give them the courtesy of a private conversation devoid of hostility and founded on being on the same team. The team the carries your child’s name across the front of the jersey.

Teachers if a child requires 1,000 chances to resolve their behavioral challenges you give them 1,001. Do not be that person that labels, characterizes and walks into the teacher’s lounge and rips a kid for acting out. Children act out because they do not know how to express the rage and frustration in their young minds. Give them chance after chance. Buy them time to grow inside and out. You will find an inner peace because you tried in their worst moments. Trust me when they find their best moments they will think back on your unconditional kindness and love.