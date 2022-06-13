KEVIN HALE

The Lean In

I have a trip planned and travel prices have me fretting. I’m eating a lot more chicken because beef prices are eye popping. Gas stations are changing their meters to read unfathomable prices. Covid-19 isn’t dead dearest ones. There is a blistering war in Ukraine where heroes are locked in a fight for freedom against an evil despot. I get it, times are hard, and I got news for you, it’s going to get harder. June 2022 is going to sting and the months after are going to hurt.

Grandma gave me wisdom when storms hit us when we camped around the country. We camped in a tent y’all it wasn’t a hotel on wheels. There was a time we had to chase our tent across “the Badlands” in one of those gusting storms. My Grandmother used to say, “Lean in to me, honey. We’ll get through it together.” Those words made me run into the torrential rain…screaming winds…and pelting hail falling from the sky. I leaned in to her and gained immeasurable courage.

We have to learn from my Grandmother. We have to lean into each other. The box is shrinking around us, so we have to do some out of the box thinking. This community, state and country are going to have to tighten their belts and clean up a financial mess that we are all going to pay for, and it is not going to be pretty.

I am just an average man that makes average money. I am not innovator of creative solutions and I’m not going to preach or pontificate to you. There are far smarter and more creative people than this author. I just wanted to reach out because I’m hearing the cries of impending doom around me and I’m afraid of the response when real sacrifice and demands for endurance are going to be placed on all our door steps. Please sit and rest. I know we can make it through the storms by leaning into each other.

Car pools are going to need to become a reality. I suggest you start having conversations with your coworkers, families and friends. They are time consuming. They are cumbersome, but if it saves you $200 or more dollars a month that is REAL savings. Start building those friendships you build on drives to Springfield, Bloomington or Champaign on a blizzard like day. Split the gas and split rotation of cars so you can save on the wear and tear on your automobiles. We must be willing to forgo the ride alone to give our children and families a valuable asset in what we recoup from savings generated from sharing a ride.

We have to find formula for our babies somewhere. The lack of formula and the monopoly on formula creation in this country is a hold on our babies we have to aggressively look at in this country. The littlest ones around us are having their bodies racked with serious problems because our solutions are not being pressed forward. I would bet my life on every single person working in the food processing industry in Decatur.

ADM, I know I’m begging. I’m on my knees asking. Is there a way we can help with the baby formula shortage? I am too limited to mentally lift all the permutations it would take to fix the baby formula shortage problem. I just know ADM’s greatness has been put on display for decades. Your scientists, workers, executives and leaders have innovated and created incredible inventions that have changed the world and made Decatur a destination for food processors around the world. I’m but a grain of sand on the beach. I know I have no right or money on the table. I’m just a man throwing a message in a bottle in the ocean praying you find it, read it and divert resources to save our littlest children’s bellies from digesting materials they are ill-equipped to digest. Please lean into us.

Be wary of your community’s dietary needs, also. Older children and our elderly on fixed incomes are going to be hit. It is cheap to buy fast food and expensive to eat right. Be ready to buy a bag of groceries for a neighbor with children or that elderly couple hanging on by a thread. I know I’m asking much. I’m asking you to find someone and sacrifice money, effort and time for individuals you may not even know. If you can pay if forward give to the Good Samaritan Inn, The Northeast Community Center or give to Decatur South Shores school for their lunch on weekends program. You may hunger a little. Your bank account will limp. Just know if we lean in, we can create greatness and unity in our community that will be legendary.

I am not the answer man. There are people reading this article that have answers. I am not shaming, blaming or giving harsh condemnations. I just know the cavalry isn’t coming over the hill. Our government entities have struggled with if not ignored the pressing issues that are squeezing us. Economic recession and depression are forming like a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico as I type this you. If we must brace for that storm lean into me. I’ll lean into you. Let’s show our children and our community we leaned on each other, we held, and we stood when everyone ran.

