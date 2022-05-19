KEVIN HALE

The Grinch

The school I work at is and arts integrated school. That means at Johns Hill Magnet School academically we emphasize, study and evaluate the fine arts and infuse them in our learning processes and curriculum. It is a glorious process that was hindered when we had to move to distance learning. You cannot exactly perform “Grease” on iPads and get the same chills from a live performance.

We’re lucky we are graced with incredibly talented teachers who direct our art, instrumental, vocal arts and our theater. Our staff is graced by Mr. Tom Miller, Ms. Heather Pistorius, Mr. Christian Jackson, Ms. Katherine Ganley, Ms. April Thornton and Ms. Jennifer Theis. When I say graced, I mean graced. They are a group of incredibly collaborative, talented and creative explorers of out of the box thinking. I have been amazed and so overwhelmed watching them work. They are the Starship Enterprise while I’m “Tug Boat Willie”. They are the motor in an incredible engine.

I had the honor to work with Ms. Ganley on an Egyptian cartouche project in my World History class that helped my students explore the history and artistic brilliance of ancient Egypt and the incredibly rich, deep culture of North Africa. When it comes to the arts, I am a “knuckle dragger.” I mean I cannot draw stick people. To say I was apprehensive to work with our art teacher Ms. Ganley was an understatement. I was scared and holding on for dear life. How does a caveman integrate art in a historically meaningful way?

Ms. Ganley made it seamless, collaborative and infused with all the cultural conversation and aspects I wanted. Students learned to create their names in beautiful Egyptian hieroglyphics while I navigated the Nile and the beautiful cultural impacts of Egypt on society today. It was wonderful and the art that decorated are hallways spoke to ghosts of the North African past while students in 2022 learned how the communicate using artful letters that were new to them. Ms. Ganley made it easy and she made it beautiful.

Ms. Theis and Johns Hill’s 5th through 8th grade put on Seussical Jr. It is a musical that incorporates all aspects of Dr. Seuss’s musing and magical stories from imaginary lands with characters that have marched in our heads for decades. It’s a whimsical stage production that you’d think children couldn’t pull off. However, pull it off they did. With Mr. Miller, Ms. Pistorius, countless teacher volunteers chipping and students that shined put on a production that would rival any in the state for our age grouping. It was fantastic and glorious to see children rise to perform and release talents that Covid -19 had stolen and locked away from them. It was a deeply emotional and cleansing release of pent up energy colliding with dance and singing. It was magnificent.

I was raised in the theater. From a very young age my mother worked on stage productions at Indiana University babysitting the children of instructors and performers as the worked on their crafts in the theater department. I saw “Don Quixote” and wept while my mother held my hand as people made fun of and belittled Don Quixote’s love and dreams of glory. I saw “Grease” and my jaw open to the floor as I saw choreography that was mesmerizing. It was an attack on the senses I never recovered from. Production after production I observed and was moved.

Indiana’s theater department even used me in some of their productions. Whenever a director said we need a kid, a child or a hobbit my Mom would grab me and throw me up on stage and said, “I have a hobbit.” Before I knew it, I was on stage in the spot light. I never had stage fright because I thought it was play time. I had friends that wore make up and were ballerinas. It was just another day in the neighborhood. The whole time my mother smiled in the front row while I played on the stage.

One day I informed Ms. Theis if she needed help with any of her productions I would love to help in anyway. It was a comment I didn’t think resonated and I simply put it away. Then one day at the end of this last semester Ms. Theis walked in and said she had a problem and wondered if I could help. Due to a staff issue she needed someone to play the Grinch in Seussical. It was a small part that had just one line and the Grinch had one entrance in one scene. The words, “Yes, I would be honored!” poured out of me. Little did I know the profound emotions it would tear out of me.

As practices for Seussical Jr. started, I walk in and I observed Mr. Miller’s technical acumen unfold to make us professional grade. I saw Ms. Renfro doing make up and Millikin volunteers working on their craft as they helped us paint our masterpiece. Ms. Pistorius ideas, leadership and direction ideas lifted the production. And I observed parents chipping in to dress, put make-up on and push student performers where they need to be on stage. It was a symphony of gifts being laid out on display for me to observe. The entire time I was wearing Grinch outfit with a Santa suit and green wig on me.

I once asked my mother why she wanted me to be around plays, musicals and art. I couldn’t comprehend her retort. She looked down at me and answered firmly as she held my face in her hands. “My son will be an Athenian and not a Spartan. He will know and touch all aspects of culture not just what ones he wants.” I had no idea what she was saying I just knew I was going to find out what Athens was and what Sparta was, and I was going to know the difference. My mother wanted me to know culture, sports, literature, museums, dance, theater and multicultural diversity makes our people better.

I’m proud I work at an arts integrated school. I’m proud Decatur wanted to have art wrapped around our children’s education. I’m proud I learned to love sports and ballet and I could recognize the art and grace in both performances. I can see two worlds that enhance and make the walk, run and dance through life better. I’m proud my mother raised and Athenian.

Support the local arts. The Decatur Arts Council is a council that blesses us every day with their push for art to touch us daily. Go to a Decatur Theater 7 production and smile while local people you know display courage and talents that rival any anywhere. Go to Arts in the Park if we can ever get it back and buy a piece of local art. Support the Devin and see a show with a staff that makes the experience safe and fun. Please come to a Decatur school and watch a performance that will amaze you. Truly lift you up.

And who knows, if you attend a show you might see and old, fat, worn out Grinch tearing with joy back stage.

