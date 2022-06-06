KEVIN HALE

The silence is deafening. There are no screams or banter about who had the toy first, or who the toy belonged to in the first place. You can’t hear little feet sneaking into your kitchen to steal cookies out of the cookie bin before breakfast. Your bath tub is not filled with Sesame Street characters that float and the laundry turns into a once a week activity instead of an everyday necessity to get the funk off of their clothes. The grind of child rearing stops and all of a sudden all you hear is nothing.

My last child bought a house and moved out. For years I planned for the day and constantly redesigned the empty rooms I would have in my home. I’d watch HGTV and see a study in my daughter’s room and an art and writing studio in my son’s room for this author and his wife. I was focused on making my home a retirement palace for my lady and myself.

The day my son moved out was filled with anticipation and angst. We were feverishly making sure he had toilet paper and towels. We searched Facebook market sights for furniture for him and had let him pick from various home items we had in the garage we never used anymore. We were downsizing while upsizing my son’s home.

When the last load filled in the back of my son’s car we hugged and said he could come over for dinner anytime and if he needed money or our help, they were 24/7. We said our goodbyes and Hayden stepped into his van and left. Our last baby bird leaving the nest.

The next moments after my last child left are an emotional quagmire. I remember thinking now I can travel. Now life is about me and my wife finding all the places we’ve always wanted to traverse in our hearts and minds. I had an open road in front of me and a flush bank account. I had zero church events, baseball games, dance recitals and parent teacher conferences written on my kitchen calendar. In full display was simply the calendar staring back at me with open spaces and just the numbers of the dates on it. No events on it.

Then it hit. To be honest it hit the first night my son left to move into his own home. I shut the door after his car pulled away and a wave of sadness washed over me. I bent over like a gorilla punched me in the chest. All I heard was that deafening and insidious silence. No sound of children asking you what the rash was growing on their arm. Just a void of no sound.

To young parents out there you’re going to miss racing at break neck speed to run to your ringing cell phone only to drive your foot into one single Lego hiding in wait in your carpet. Let me tell you the pain you live with from stepping on one of those monstrously designed items is as close as a human being can experience to being executed in the electric chair. It is a pain that stays with you a lifetime.

Do not wish your life away with your kids. Young parents you’re going to miss grape juice stains on your brand-new carpet. Mud fights that cause black eyes on one of your little ones and trying to explain to your youngest that their siblings do not wish their demise. It is amazing all of the fights, hugs, laughs, healing boo-boos, baths and dinners that make the quilt of your life and you don’t see it when you are in it. It all goes so fast.

It was my voice my kids heard explaining and detailing what it was to go on their first date and what they had to wear. The life music of me squabbling over my daughter’s skirt being too short and my final ruling being doled at with the famous Kevin Hale quote, “You ain’t wearing a skirt where I can see all your “biscuits and gravy” when you bend down to pick up a pencil!” My daughter stormed off sighing in disbelief and I grinned because a finally won a debate with my teenage daughter.

In closing, I’ll leave you with this story. I once had a job interview and I was dressed to the hilt with new shirt, tie and slacks. I was ready to leave, and my toddler daughter wanted to run up and give me a hug and a kiss before I left for the interview. I got her kiss and laid her back down and ran out the door to be on time to my interview.

My interview went great but as I was leaving the interviewer said you have chocolate pudding all over the back of your shirt. My shirt had two chocolate and hand prints on the back of my new shirt. I was furious. My daughter had marked up my new swag with her grimy mitts. I stormed out of the interview.

The moment I got home I made a bee line for my daughter and tore into her for staining my shirt and impacting my interview not realizing the idiocy I was showing in that moment. All my daughter wanted to do was express her love for me and she had no intention of covering my shirt in chocolate. She was just telling me she loved me, and I was showing less maturity than a 4-year-old.

The other night my wife served me chocolate pudding and I stared at it. I waited. Then I took two fingers and wiped the top layer of the pudding on my shirt. My wife incredulously said. “What are you doing?!?!” I looked up at her and said, “I’m honoring Kylie.” I teared up and I longed for two pudding hand prints on the back of my shirt.

I would trade my kingdom; all I own and all I am just to run and step on one more Lego and to have a little one kiss me on my cheek and tell me they are sorry. I would trade it all.

