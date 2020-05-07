Kicking off: Texans at Chiefs to open season Sept. 10; Bears open at Detroit
Bears Vikings Football

The Chicago Bears open their 2020 season on the road in Detroit against the Lions on Sept. 13. 

 Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL's annual kickoff game — pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, of course.

The Texans won a regular-season game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019, then blew a 24-0 lead in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Another highlight of the opening weekend will have Tom Brady's regular-season debut with Tampa Bay against Drew Brees at New Orleans on Sept. 13 — the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL history.

The opening of SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area that Sunday night has the Rams hosting the Cowboys.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will debut on the Monday night, Sept. 21, with the Raiders facing Brady and the Buccaneers.

All of the 32 teams released their schedules early Thursday evening, with the full 2020 list scheduled to be revealed by the league a bit later.

The Chicago Bears open at the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13, host the Giants in Chicago on Sept. 20, visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 27 and welcome the Indianapolis Colts to Soldier Field on Oct. 4.

The Bears are scheduled to make four primetime appearances—one shy of the NFL maximum—with one on Thursday night, one on Sunday night and two on Monday night.

Their first night game takes place in Week 5 when the Bears host Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the Buccaneers on Thursday night, Oct. 8 (7:20 p.m.) at Soldier Field.

The Bears face the Rams in Los Angeles on Monday Night Football on Oct. 26 (7:15 p.m.). The Vikings come to Soldier Field on Nov. 16 for Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m.) and, after a bye week, the Bears travel to Green Bay to battle the Packers on Sunday night, Nov. 29 (7:20 p.m.).

The Chiefs, who won their first Super Bowl in a half-century last February, need baseball's Royals to move their game for Sept. 10, which now is part of a doubleheader two days earlier. The teams' stadiums share parking lots.

The NFL schedule, not to mention offseason activities and the preseason, has to be considered tentative given the current prohibition on large gatherings.

But Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league is planning for a normal season, albeit while making contingency plans.

"The league and the clubs have been in contact with the relevant local, state and federal government authorities and will continue to do so," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. 

Bears 2020 schedule

Week 1: Bears at Lions, Sunday, Sept. 13, noon

Week 2: Giants at Bears, Sunday, Sept. 20, noon

Week 3: Bears at Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 27, noon

Week 4: Colts at Bears, Sunday, Oct. 4, noon

Week 5: Buccaneers at Bears, Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:20 p.m.

Week 6: Bears at Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 18, noon

Week 7: Bears at Rams, Monday, Oct. 26, 7:15 p.m.

Week 8: Saints at Bears, Sunday, Nov. 1, 3:25 p.m.

Week 9: Bears at Titans, Sunday, Nov. 8, noon

Week 10: Vikings at Bears, Monday, Nov. 16, 7:15 p.m.

Week 11: OFF WEEK

Week 12: Bears at Packers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 7:20 p.m.

Week 13: Lions at Bears, Sunday, Dec. 6, noon

Week 14: Texans at Bears, Sunday, Dec. 13, noon

Week 15: Bears at Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, noon

Week 16: Bears at Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 27, noon

Week 17: Packers at Bears, Sunday, Jan. 3, noon

