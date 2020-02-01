Kim Foxx will give away $9,000 in campaign contributions tied to red-light camera vendor in corruption scandal

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will donate $9,000 in donations from a red-light camera company linked to disgraced Illinois state Sen. Martin Sandoval’s corruption case, her campaign said Friday.

Sandoval pleaded guilty Tuesday to bribery and tax charges, including taking at least $70,000 from clout-heavy SafeSpeed for acting as its “protector” in the state Senate. The company and its president, Nikki Zollar, have denied wrongdoing.

Records show Zollar made three donations totaling $9,000 to Foxx’s campaign in 2015 and 2016. Now Foxx is donating the money, her campaign said.

“We vet all contributions coming into the campaign to comply with our ethical standards. The moment we learn a donor no longer meets those standards, we immediately donate the funds to a charitable organization where it can make a positive difference in the community,” Foxx spokeswoman Sylvia Ewing said in a statement.

Foxx is donating $3,000 to Black Ensemble Theater and $6,000 to Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center, her campaign said.