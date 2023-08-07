DECATUR — Game. Set. Match.

The 25-year run of the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic came to an end Sunday afternoon with the crowning of its final singles-draw champion.

“I don’t want this to be a sad time. I’m looking at it this way. This is mission accomplished,” tournament director Chuck Kuhle said at the conclusion of the awards ceremony. “We’ve spent 25 years providing opportunities for American players to achieve their dreams through these types of tournaments and I think we did a great job. And if you look at that champion board you will see a lot of those players have gone on to bigger and better things than Fairview Park.”

The last names to be added to the champion board were those of doubles champions Patrick Harper of Australia and Shunsuke Mitsui of Japan, who were crowned Saturday, and singles champion Cash Hanzlik.

“Funny how things work out. I wasn’t really going to play this week,” Hanzlik said. “But I decided to play and it ended up working out real, real well.”

He defeated top-seeded Naoki Nakagawa of Japan, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, in a tough match that featured two heavy hitters slowed only by sporadic rain that briefly halted play twice.

“Today was off and on with the rain but I was happy to get a little break at the end, when I was getting nervous for sure and to come back and serve it out felt real good,” Hanzlik said. This was the first final on the professional tour for the Oregon native.

Under the names of the 2023 winners on the champions board it reads, "That's all Folks!"

A good-sized crowd of tennis fans, sponsors and others were on hand Sunday to mark the end of the local tournament.

The tournament began in 1999. It has attracted 70 players from over 20 countries annually to participate in the seven-day event to gain ATP professional ranking points and $25,000 in prize money.

Top players from the Pro Tennis Classic have gone on to compete at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Kevin Anderson, a University of Illinois graduate who participated in the tournament twice, made the Wimbledon finals in 2018 where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic.

Tennys Sandgren, the 2011 singles champion, was a quarterfinalist in the 2018 and 2020 Australian Open. In 2020, he had seven match points in his five-set loss to Roger Federer.

Matt Beck, son of the tournament’s namesake Ursula Beck, said it has been a pleasure to be a part of the event over the years.

Beck said the tournament was a way for the family to share Ursula Beck's love for the game with the community and those who wanted a shot at making their professional dreams a reality.

Ursula Beck was a five-time City Junior Tennis champion and a former tennis coach at Millikin University.

