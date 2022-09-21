Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance Banquet scheduled

LAKE SHELBYVILLE — The Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance will hold a fundraising banquet at the Sullivan VFW located at 1132 IL 32, Sullivan, on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The event will raise funds for continuing fish habitat improvements in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at Lake Shelbyville.

The banquet will feature raffles, a silent auction, and a live auction in addition to dinner. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at LSFHABanquet.eventbrite.com. A maximum of 250 tickets will be sold for the event. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door the night of the event.

For more information, contact Natural Resource Specialist Cory Donnel at 217-774-3951 ext. 7001.