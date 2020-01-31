Last Super Bowl launched beer’s corn syrup wars. A year later, there’s one clear winner: Hard seltzer

In court, Molson Coors has won two injunctions barring some of the corn syrup advertising, which it argued misled consumers into thinking the beer it sells contains the fermentation ingredient and implied it was unhealthy.

But Collins stopped short of declaring victory in the corn syrup wars, saying the industry could be harmed if the messaging causes consumers to turn away from beer as they seek more healthful beverages.

“The long-term ramifications for our major brands are serious and real,” Collins said. “Anything that would put doubt into people’s minds is concerning.”

Despite the furor and ongoing legal battle, Anheuser-Busch stands by its corn syrup ads.

“Last year’s campaign delivered the transparency people demand, and Bud Light plans to continue leading that movement in the beer industry,” the company said in a statement. Bud Light, which is made with rice instead of corn, early last year debuted new packaging that prominently displays ingredient information and needled its rival to do the same.