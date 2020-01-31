Last Super Bowl launched beer’s corn syrup wars. A year later, there’s one clear winner: Hard seltzer

One of the most memorable plays of last year’s hum-drum Super Bowl happened not on the field but during a commercial break.
Anheuser-Busch ran a surprise ad that showed the medieval Bud Light kingdom mistakenly receiving a giant barrel of corn syrup and then delivering it to the kingdoms of Miller Lite and Coors Light — because, as the ad points out, they use corn syrup to make their beer, while Bud Light does not — launching a very public tussle over a common brewing ingredient that did few favors for Big Beer.
Chicago-based MillerCoors — since renamed Molson Coors Beverage Company — sued Anheuser-Busch for what it said was misleading advertising. Corn producers cried foul. A long-planned alliance among brewers to promote the flagging beer industry fractured. Then, as the legal drama unfolded, Anheuser-Busch accused its longtime rival of espionage.
Bud Light’s strategy of highlighting corn syrup as a differentiator may have been sound, and the vigorous response by Molson Coors shows it was a powerful message they feared would resonate with consumers, said Tim Calkins, marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. But, he said, it came at an inopportune time for the industry.
“The downside with the strategy is that it highlighted something negative about beer, which became a problem because that is not something you want to say when hard seltzers are taking off,” he said. “At the moment what you don’t want to do is say anything bad about beer.”
It is difficult to know what effect, if any, the ad campaign had on beer sales, because there are so many other factors driving the yearslong slide of mass-market domestic beers. But a year into the spat, the attorneys fees keep piling up, and there is little evidence that Bud Light benefitted from the brouhaha its ad instigated.
The brand’s 2019 case sales declined 7.1%, while Coors Light’s decreased 3% and Miller Lite’s were flat, according to Nielsen data through Dec. 28. Bud Light, though still by far the top-selling beer in the nation, lost more market share than the brands targeted by the ads.
“I don’t think it had the intended consequences,” said Harry Schuhmacher, editor and publisher of the industry publication Beer Business Daily.
St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch seems to be taking a different tack for this Sunday’s Super Bowl. The Bud Light ads Anheuser-Busch has previewed focus on promoting the brand’s new line of hard seltzers, a rapidly growing category that has been stealing customers from light beer.
An ad for the company’s Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, a light lager made with organic ingredients, pledges to donate a portion of proceeds from every six-pack purchased to help farmers transition to organic farmland, an extension of a program launched last summer to support barley farmers going organic.
Shuhmacher believes that ad may be an overture to Midwestern farmers, and their many beer-drinking supporters, who may have felt their crop was maligned by the corn syrup ad campaign.
“It’s like going after veterans,” Schuhmacher said. “This is not a group you want to demonize in the United States.”
Meanwhile, a collaborative industry marketing initiative to win back beer drinkers moved forward late last summer without the support of Molson Coors, which pulled out of the coalition in the wake of the corn syrup attacks.
The Beer Growth Initiative in September debuted its 90-day “Beers to That” consumer campaign in Austin, Texas, which consisted of digital advertising, experiential events, a website and murals in a brand-agnostic call to action to “celebrate all of life’s moments” with beer.
Organized by the Beer Institute, National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Brewers Association — trade groups representing brewers, importers and distributors large and small — the alliance met recently to plot next steps but still without participation by Molson Coors, the nation’s second-largest brewer.
“We look forward to re-engaging whenever the nation’s largest beer company stops denigrating ingredients that are used throughout the beer industry,” said Adam Collins, chief communications officer at Molson Coors.
In court, Molson Coors has won two injunctions barring some of the corn syrup advertising, which it argued misled consumers into thinking the beer it sells contains the fermentation ingredient and implied it was unhealthy.
But Collins stopped short of declaring victory in the corn syrup wars, saying the industry could be harmed if the messaging causes consumers to turn away from beer as they seek more healthful beverages.
“The long-term ramifications for our major brands are serious and real,” Collins said. “Anything that would put doubt into people’s minds is concerning.”
Despite the furor and ongoing legal battle, Anheuser-Busch stands by its corn syrup ads.
“Last year’s campaign delivered the transparency people demand, and Bud Light plans to continue leading that movement in the beer industry,” the company said in a statement. Bud Light, which is made with rice instead of corn, early last year debuted new packaging that prominently displays ingredient information and needled its rival to do the same.
The Super Bowl ads that caused the “corntroversy,” as it was hashtagged on social media at the time, were not teased beforehand, and caught the maker of Miller and Coors off guard. The company responded with a full-page ad in the New York Times defending its use of corn syrup, which gets converted into alcohol during fermentation, and clarifying that it is not the same as high-fructose corn syrup. The company maintains there is no corn syrup in the finished product.
Brewing industry veterans jumped to the defense of Molson Coors, saying numerous beers, from Blue Moon to Corona, use corn syrup to create alcohol and it’s no different from using other sugars or starches in fermentation. Anheuser-Busch has several products brewed with corn syrup, including Busch Light and Natural Light, though the company says it’s a cheaper ingredient it uses in its value brands.
Molson Coors (then MillerCoors) in March filed a false advertising lawsuit in Wisconsin federal court alleging the ads, while literally true, were intentionally misleading.
In May it was granted a partial preliminary injunction barring Anheuser-Busch from running ads that implied its rivals’ products contain corn syrup, including those that said Bud Light contains “100% less corn syrup.” The original Super Bowl ads were not banned. Molson Coors appealed because the injunction was incomplete.
In September the judge issued another injunction barring “no corn syrup” messaging on Bud Light packaging and store displays. Anheuser-Busch appealed.
In an unexpected twist, Bud Light’s parent in October filed a counterclaim accusing its rival of “misappropriating trade secrets.” It alleged a Molson Coors brewer who previously had worked for Anheuser-Busch sought ingredient information from a former co-worker — at the direction of senior management — and ended up with photos of recipes for Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.
In those court filings, most of which are sealed or heavily redacted because they deal with confidential information, Anheuser-Busch also claimed its testing has found residual sugars in Miller Lite and Coors Light as a result of incomplete fermentation.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit is set to hear oral arguments April 8 on the preliminary injunctions. A trial date at the lower court for the original false advertising claims and the trade secrets counterclaims has not been scheduled.
Margaret Esquenet, a partner with law firm Finnegan in Washington, D.C., has been watching the case with interest.
“You don’t always see two big players like this go after each other in such a big and splashy way,” she said.
Courts might see more cases like it as health-conscious consumers pay closer attention to ingredients and companies market products with those concerns in mind, raising questions about what scientific evidence is available to back up the claims.
“The whole concept of being literally true but misleading is going to be playing a much larger role in how advertising is evaluated because of the consumer interest in ingredients,” she said.
Schuhmaker doubts corn syrup will show up in any of Anheuser Busch’s marketing this year. Rather, he expects the behemoth to focus on what he views as an impressive slate of new products and line extensions that are set to roll out, putting a tumultuous 2019 behind it.
“They have so many other levers they can pull to create demand other than disparaging competitors,” Shuhmacher said. “They can come up with twice as many new products, twice as many new flavors, twice as much execution in the marketplace as their next largest competitors. I think they are going to do well in 2020.”