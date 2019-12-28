Lesson of the decade: Bears can’t build a winner relying on free agency for the core of the roster

The Bears began the decade battling to remain competitive with an aging defense constructed by Lovie Smith.

They will end the decade Sunday in Minneapolis, win or lose, frustrated that their rebuilding effort and first success since Smith’s exit after the 2012 season has stalled.

In between, the Bears were a constant churn of mediocrity through the 2010s, never able to get traction or sustain modest success. Entering Sunday’s meaningless game against the Vikings, who are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, the Bears have a 75-84 regular-season record, one playoff win and just two postseason appearances over the last 10 seasons. They’ve had more last-place finishes in the NFC North (four) than winning seasons (three).

There have been plenty of top-10 lists and all-decade retrospectives, but the overarching lesson the Bears should have learned over the last 10 years is clear: The key to a turnaround does not lie in free agency. That’s no way to build the core of a roster, and it can’t be used to fuel a rebuild.