LETTER: Correction

In the letter "Dangerous to get news from biased sources" in the April 17 edition, the second and third paragraphs should have read:

The COVID-19 pandemic became much worse when fake information and partisan personal freedom dogma fueled refusals to wear masks and get vaccinated. Therefore, tens of millions were infected while a million have died, costing trillions in economic damage and untold suffering and grief.

Far too many still question election outcomes because GOP officials continue claiming the 2020 election was stolen, although all 50 states certified votes and scores of false fraud claims were dismissed by courts at every level including the Supreme Court. Some Republicans, like Tazewell County’s Clerk, even blame Democrats for the problems stemming from Trump’s 2016 campaign’s Russia connections that spurred Mueller’s investigation. The Mueller report clearly established Russian interference and Attorney General Barr signed off on indicting over a dozen Russians plus credible evidence showed Trump obstructed justice hindering the investigation.