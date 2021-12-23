Letters to Santa A

ABC PRESCHOOL

FERGUSON/TAYLOR

PRESCHOOL 3

Dear Santa,

I want Santa to bring me Barbies for Christmas.

Bentlei

Dear Santa,

I want Santa to bring be a Paw Patrol Wheel for Christmas.

Ernest

Dear Santa,

I want Santa to bring me Christmas.

Kennedy

Dear Santa,

I want Santa to bring me Elsa toys for Christmas.

Chantil

Dear Santa,

I want Santa to bring me Paw Patrol toys for Christmas.

Kashton

Dear Santa,

I want Santa to bring me Paw Patrol toys for Christmas.

Anterious

Dear Santa,

I want Santa to bring me a toy cat for Christmas.

Ava

Dear Santa,

I want Santa to bring me Mickey Mouse for Christmas.

Amir

Dear Santa,

I want Santa to bring me a Mickey Mouse toy for Christmas.

Kehlani

Dear Santa,

I want Santa to bring me a toy phone and toy dresses for my big sisters for Christmas.

Adelynn

Dear Santa,

I want Santa to bring me Barbies for Christmas.

La’Shawna

ABC PRESCHOOL

BLACKBURN/BROWN

PRESCHOOL 4

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Santa to bring me Minecraft Dungeons, colorful car tracks, and colorful cars. I would like my own toy phone and a reading book that teaches me how to read. Can I also get some kid books too? Oh I forgot, I would like a gumball machine.

Samuel

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Santa to bring me a Cry Baby Magic tears. Can I have and Elsa doll too? I need an Elsa Microphone with the Elsa doll that sings, and she has batteries inside. I want an Anna doll too that has music. I really want big girl toys. I also want a giant and a Barbie Forest.

Elaina

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Santa to bring me toys, but I don’t know which ones.

Ben

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Santa to bring me princesses and a frozen castle. A gumball machine cause I really love gumballs. I want a new bracelet too.

Avery

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Santa to bring me a toy Spiderman and a gumball machine. I want a real castle to live in and Spiderman gloves. I also want Captain America and his shield.

Rowan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Santa to bring me a Barbie with Pink Shoes and dolls with Pink Shoes. Also, I want a cake from Santa.

Briella

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Santa to bring me, well I used to have a Captain America Shield, but it broke, and I really want another one. This would be so cool, Spiderman shoes. Also, a Spiderman and Captain America dinosaur would be cool.

Dean

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Santa to bring me a real maticorn with rainbow hair and a Barbie doll with s sparkly dress with rainbow shoes with hearts on it riding a maticorn. I also want maticorn puppets and a pretty maticorn dress with rainbow shoes with hearts and a rainbow headband with hearts for me and my sister.

Raylynn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Santa to bring me…if I be good, he will get me a Robosaur.

Jude

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Santa to bring me a hoverboard and a bike too.

Gary

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Santa to bring me a hoverboard.

La’Shawn

AMERICAN DREAMER STEM ACADEMY – DECATUR

GENET/ROOM 1

KINDERGARTEN

Hi Santa,

I have been a good girl. I want a Nintendo Switch, LOL doll, and a Baby Alive. I love you.

Milaun

Dear Santa,

Hi five. I have been good. I would like a PS4 for Christmas. I know it costs a lot of money so tell your elves to make it.

Julius

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo Switch a Barbie House. Please Santa, I have been good.

Cameryn

Hi Santa,

my name is Jazmine. How are you today? I would like a new FGTV toy.

Jazmine

Hi Santa,

I have been good. I want an LOL doll, a little Christmas tree, and new clothes. Please.

Alyrica

Dear Santa,

I want a Sonic Hedgehog skateboard. I’ve been a little good and a little bit bad. I am trying. Thank you

Boston

Dear Santa,

I love you, Santa. I would like an LOL doll.

Messiah

Dear Santa,

I want a toy robot.

Cornelius

Hi Santa,

how are your reindeer? I want a Chuckie doll, a Barbie, and a skateboard.

Maeleigh

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are your reindeer? I would like an air soft nerf toy.

Julian

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie Doll and a Barbie Doll House. Thank you for my presents.

Malaya

Dear Santa,

HI, how is Mrs. Claus? Happy Christmas and I am giving you cookies, milk, and chocolate. I want a Roblox present.

Kingston

Hi Santa,

I want a kitty toy for my kitty.

Ellie

Dear Santa,

I want a toy for my kitty.

Ginny

Dear Santa,

Santa, I like how you live and give kids presents. I like your nice reindeer and how they drive your sleigh. I want a Barbie toy and a baby rocker, and some things for my mom,

Lamia

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie doll. I have been a good girl. Love, Tonira

Tonira

Dear Santa,

I get presents. I want a toy snake.

Izaiah

Hi Santa,

How is the North Pole? I would like a Sonic Doll. `

Zi’Taveon

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas, Santa. Can I have presents/ I have been good. I want a toy monkey. Thank you!

Kydin

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, I am gonna leave you some milk and cookies. I wish for a toy robot sonic car that goes fast with a remote.

Kayden

Dear Santa,

I want some numbers. I want white numbers.

Azir

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, I’m gonna leave you some milk and cookies. I would like a PS5.

Ahmaree

Hi Santa

How is the North Pole? I would like an LOL doll.

Kyaunna

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

NORTHEN

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

your reindeer are cool! Can I have two present please? I want two dinosaurs for me and my brother please.

Love, Jayden B.

Dear Santa,

thank you for all the presents! Why do you deliver presents? I want a toy bird and a big baby bottle.

Love, Delaney C.

Dear Santa,

how do you deliver all the presents? Thank you for all the presents! I want a motorcycle and a four wheeler.

Love, Kaden C.

Dear Santa,

I like you! Will you give me good presents? I want a real monster truck and a Hot Wheels monster truck.

Love, Asher D.

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa! How are your reindeer? I want a phone and a remote control monster truck for Christmas.

Love, Jameson H.

Dear Santa,

why do you live in the North Pole? I love snow! I want two real phones.

Love, Deepali J.

Dear Santa,

how are your reindeer doing? Santa, I’m happy that you give out presents. I want a new bike.

Love, Kennedy J.

Dear Santa,

I love you! How are your reindeer? I want a dragon and a dinosaur.

Love, Aedra K.

Dear Santa,

I really hope I like you. I really want to see you someday. I’ll see you on Christmas eve. I want a pretend dolly and pretend crayons for my dolls.

Love, Lila K.

Dear Santa,

how do you get to our houses? I love you. I want a real phone and a real computer.

Love, Nataleigh M.

Dear Santa,

thank you for presents. How do you get all the presents to kids? I want a Hot Wheels monster truck and Nerf guns.

Love, Xander M.

Dear Santa,

I like you. I love your beard. I want a baby dinosaur and a baby unicorn.

Love, Paris O.

Dear Santa,

thank you for all the presents. You look nice. I want a toy chainsaw and a battery powered real racecar.

Love, Kole P.

Dear Santa,

I like you Santa. How is Rudolph? I want a dirt bike and a four wheeler.

Love, Wyatt P.

Dear Santa,

thank you for Santa gifts. I can’t wait to be with you. I want a dinosaur and an airplane.

Love, Robert W.

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

McQUELLON

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

What does your house look like? How do you see your reindeer? I’d like a Debbie Doll House and the watch.

Charlee A

Dear Santa,

I have Clarice the reindeer at home. How is the North Pole? Can I have a strawberry sour patch baby, because I have the cupcake one at home.

Haddie B

Dear Santa,

You know what I want for Christmas, a little and big T-Rex. I have a long list at home too. I’m going to leave carrots for the reindeer.

Rucker B

Santa,

what do your reindeer eat? I want a present. One with wrapping paper that looks like a unicorn. I want a stuff animal bear inside it.

Ari B

Dear Santa,

Does Mrs. Claus have elves to help her? Do you have wrapping paper? I want a toy unicorn.

Ava B

Dear Santa,

I want a choo-choo train for Christmas. I want it to be yellow.

Karter B

Santa,

I want slime. A LOT of slime! How strong are your reindeer to pull you?

Riley C

Dear Santa,

Where is your house at? Where’s your bedroom. I would like the entire Toy Story action figure set. And also, a fake kitchen.

Teddy C

Dear Santa,

I want a unicorn and a unicorn stuffy. If my mom buys some, I will lay out cookies.

Ellianna E

Dear Santa,

Do you like candy, Santa? I want a blue present. I want a car inside the present. Michael E

Dear Santa,

Can I play at the North Pole? I’d play with reindeer. I want a really big T-Rex that goes “Roar” really loud.

Dominic G

Dear Santa,

How can your reindeer fly? I want a phone and new Barbies. Also, I want some ponies.

Mackenzie G

Dear Santa,

What do your reindeer eat? What does your house look like? I’d like something with these eggs that hatch. They are easy to open and they have cute creatures in them.

Layla P

Dear Santa,

Thank you for getting all the present we wish for last year. I wished for a TV and I got it! This year I want Xbox since my Nintendo doesn’t work anymore. I’d like the $100 robot too.

Preston R

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer! I want a Life Doll Dollhouse.

Rosie S

Dear Santa,

I know something that you can do. Your reindeer can fly! I like that your reindeer fly. Can I get Hot Wheels and a watch?

JoCee T

Dear Santa,

I want a rolling toy. I want Paw Patrol toys.

Leah T

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

JONES

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

Santa, I want a scooter and I want a dirt bike. Where do you keep your sleigh and how do your reindeer fly?

Gracie A.

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike for Christmas and blocks too. I have an elf on the shelf!

Maizie A.

Dear Santa,

I want a smart watch and a robot toy for Christmas. I have been really good this year! Do the elves sleep?

Kolton B.

Dear Santa,

I want a scooter for Christmas and a little fence for a little doggy I am going to get for Christmas. How does your workshop work? I have been good!

Adeline F.

Dear Santa,

I wish for a cheetah stuffed toy and a dolly. I wonder where your elves sleep? You are nice!

Eliana F.

Dear Santa,

I want an elf that can move at night and I want to have a new heart love with my mom and dad with some merry Christmas stuff. Do your elves sleep at the workshop? I like you, Santa!

Sienna G.

Dear Santa,

I want a sonic stuffed animal and a sonic toy. I love you! Do the elves make the toys?

Jaxton H.

Dear Santa,

I want a fire truck and a truck for Christmas! How do your reindeer fly? I have been good.

Kaden J.

Dear Santa,

I wonder how your reindeer fly and where do you live? I want a game that my whole family would like and a bigger bike!

Nolan K.

Dear Santa,

I want to know about your workshop. How do the elves make the toys? I love you and I wonder how your elves sleep? I want a ghostbusters toy and a ghostbusters shirt for Christmas!

Finnegan M.

Dear Santa,

Do one of your reindeer have a shiny nose? Have you seen me with a candy cane before? I want a gem kit and a crafting box for Christmas! - Adeline R.

I hope your reindeer are doing good! I want a Scooby stuffy and a Jasmine stuffy for Christmas. How do you sleep when it’s not Christmas?

Josie S.

Dear Santa,

I love you, Santa! How do the elves wrap presents? I want a baby doll and a Barbie stuffy for Christmas!

Natalie T.

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board and a new water bottle for Christmas! Do the elves come down to Earth and not move?

Keithen A.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a dolly and a pony! Can your reindeer really fly? I can’t wait for Christmas!

Lilly W.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a princess kitchen and a mermaid doll. Santa, do you always have a big beard? I love you Santa, because you bring me presents!

Kira W.

Dear Santa,

I want a Wizarding World detailed wand from Harry Potter and a Wizarding World sorting hat from Harry Potter. I love you, Santa. You’re the bestest Santa ever. Do you eat a lot of cookies on Christmas day?

Leo O.

Dear Santa,

I want Transformers and Roblox toys! How do you deliver all of the presents in one day? I love Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer!

Sylas H.

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

NEISSLIE

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

I want a mini motorcycle and car for Christmas. Why did my elf come early? How do elves get magic from you? Thanks!

Love, Kyrie A.

Dear Santa,

I would like a nerd gun, bay blades, and Xbox for Christmas. I know that your hat is magic.

Love, Emonie B.

Dear Santa,

I would like aqua dragons and a glowing Barbie for Christmas!

Love, Emaline C.

Dear Santa,

I would like a monkey stuffed animal wearing a banana and books for Christmas. I miss you all year. I know your elves help make the toys.

Love, Madison C.

Dear Santa,

I want a gray tablet and hot wheels city for Christmas. You are awesome, Santa! Love, Grayson

Dear Santa,

I want one of your magical sleighs for Christmas. I would also like an LOL Barbie doll dream house. What do you feed the reindeer? Does your north pole turn invisible, so we can’t find all the toys?

Love, Lydia F.

Dear Santa,

I want to fed you and give you candy canes. I would like a big giant transformer toy and lots of other toys. I like you!

Love, AJ F.

Dear Santa,

I would like Barbie dolls, baby dolls, and a little cat toy for Christmas. I like you Santa! How do your reindeer fly?

Love, Camrei J.

Dear Santa,

I want roller skates and a skateboard for Christmas. I like you Santa and thanks for coming to my house.

Love, Seras K.

Dear Santa,

I would like LOL dolls and water beads. How do you do your job and fly everywhere? I like you!

Love, Karolyne K.

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed animal turkey that can dance. I would also like a dragon toy that makes noise and moves. I like Rudolph, Dasher, Comet, and Blizten. I like watching movies with you in it.

Love, Paxton L.

Dear Santa,

I want a big robot toy for me and more toys for my brother. How do the elves make all the toys?

Love, Erik L.

Dear Santa,

I would like a giant pop it Among Us and a mini car for Christmas. How do your reindeer fly? I have been a good girl all year!

Love, Alana R.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a real phone for Christmas? I would also like a motorcycle to ride on. How do the elves fly to our house? How do you get there with your sleigh?

Love, Finnley S.

Dear Santa,

I would like a phone for Christmas. I want to have a party. I also want a reindeer of my own. You are nice and friendly Santa.

Love, Christopher W.

Dear Santa,

I want to see Rudolph. I also want to ride to the North Pole. I would like a smart watch, Pikachu ball, and a new tablet for Christmas. How do you get out of people’s houses so fast?

Love, Max Y.

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

MILLER

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I want a lago Pikachu

and a blue camera please.

How did you get your Christmas magic?

Love Maverick

Dear Sant Claus,

I wat a truk And a ring for mom.

I wut aarme Muren toys.

Haw old are uW?

Levi

Dear Santa,

I want Lagos.

Haw do you sta awak?

Love Timothy

Dear Santa,

I would like Hatchamls.

I would like a makeup suitcase

Do you ever want pizza instead of cookez?

Love Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I would love a robt Dog.

I would like a maKup sokasu.

I want Goglz. The Goglz can le me see in the nite.

Love, Abigail

Dear Santa,

I want a macup set please.

I would all so want a Refasy piggy bank please.

I want a sled.

Is Roodoph reel or not?

How do you sta up late?

Love Grace

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL Doll Please.

I want a unicorn toy and makcup.

Love, Kaylin

Dear Santa,

Is Rudof rele?

I would like spi ger

Luv Eli

Dear Santa,

I want a all goldin poKemon

charzard card please. How dos

your riandeer fly?

Love Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want 3 iphone 3.

I want skat board.

I want 100,000,000,000, 000, 000 $

I want a machin.

Love Dawson

Dear Santa,

I want a macup soot cas and lipstick.

I want a Kit.

Love Rylee Black

Dear Santa,

I want a Lego toy.

Do you like a pizza and chacola?

Love Abraham

Dear Santa,

I WANT a LAPTOP, Squishmallows,

and make the book 1&2.

How do you get to everyones houses?

Love Charlie

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

RAVENSCRAFT

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa.

How do you go in the chimney with your big belee? I riley want a piano and a snow soot. My fred wants a tint and some figits.

Love, Lacie

Dear Santa,

I love Santa. I want a LOL. I want a popuchol toy. My bruther wants a ectuome.

Love, Adeline

Dear Santa,

Can I plsec have a toe pet? I want to larn ulot. My dad needs two remotes.

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

How do your raneder fly? May I have a drone? Can you get my mom a Ifon?

Love, Blaze

Dear Santa,

I luv krisims. I want Wali. Will you bring my bruther a dinosor?

Love, Bailey

Dear Santa.

How dos your randeer fly? I wont 2050 pokemn cards and a dine nurf gun and a shark nurf gun. My dad nees a nuw gun.

Love, Eli

Dear Santa,

I am so hape for crismis. Plez can you bring me games. Can you bring my dad a gril for cismis.

Love, Brixton

Dear Santa,

How do you get yor slay going? Plez can I have sneecrz? My brather needs noo shooz.

Love, Ayden

Dear Santa,

How can your slae fly? I want a forwlr. My bruther wants a rc car.

Luv, Grayson

Dear Santa,

Can you tell Sporcl to come to my home. What I want for cismis is a snake and a trumpit. My dad nedes five daze off.

Love, Teagan

Dear Santa,

Santa I want to see you. I want a four cots. Cat you get Adeline a cat dol?

Love, Lorelei

Dear Santa,

I Luv you! Santa I want a lego set and a nerfe gun. Will you giv aydan a scarf.

Love, James

Dear Sonta,

How dus your rangedeeres flie? Can I plees have a moadurbike and a ar pg. My bruthur wunts a twenty two gun.

Love, Graham

Dear Santa,

My names is Cali. I am six years old. I got to Argenta-Oreana School. I want a new ball for Nala. I want new legos.

Love, Cali

Dear Santa,

My name is Konnor. I am six years old. I love to run. Will you bring Ayden a nirf gun? Will you bring me a nirf gun for Christmas?

Love, Konnor

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

REINBOLD

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5. Please bring Beau Fort Nit gun. Please.

Love, Johnnie

Dear Santa,

I would like a tedoshi. Please bring Laci a unickora.

From, Levi

Dear Santa,

I would like a Pokemon card. Please bring Beau fort nit gun.

From, Kaylyn

Dear Santa,

I would like a anmle krasing. Please bring Adam intirdoe swich.

Love, Abram

Dear Santa,

I would like a stress ball. Please bring Deepali a stress ball.

From, Charisma

Dear Santa,

I would like a lot of monster tructs. Can you please bring Abram x-box 360?

Love, Adam

Dear Santa,

I would like a hlk bustr. Please bring Beau fitrsjet.

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

I would like some crunchis. Please bring Charisma some squshees.

Love, Kora

Dear Santa,

I would like LOL. Please bring mom sum sliprs.

Love, Jackie

Dear Santa,

I would like graes. Please bring Beau a hot welse.

Love, Aria

Dear Santa,

I would like a dinsr. Please bring Alex a big poop mog.

From, Elijah

Dear Santa,

I would like a pop it. Please bring Adah-Gale JoJo dos.

Love, Jazleigh

Dear Santa,

I would like a rpusls hare. Please bring Jazleigh barbe hows.

Love, Adah-Gale

Dear Santa,

I would like a LOL. Please bring mom and dad robs.

Love, ShaNiaha

Dear Santa,

I would like a cat. Please bring my cat sissy a scrat poast.

Love, Brycen

Dear Santa,

I would like a big nrf gun. Please bring Alex a nrf gun.

Love, Beau

ARGENTA-OREANA ELEMENTARY

SARFF

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want hoverboard machine and a puppy. I would like a tractor for my bruther.

Love,

Kendrick

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a phone. I want a cat and a popit and a cutey cuts and a diary. I would like a blues cloos for my sis.

Love,

Kyleigh

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want clothes and intidoswich. I would like shoos for my dad wif red.

Love,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want phone barbie car popits book and teddy bear. I would like a cat for my cusin.

Love,

Elerie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a legos and a box of rootber and some clothes and a yarn kit and some popits and a swimsuit. I would like popits for my bruthr.

Love,

Callie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want yogurt nintendo switch banana and chiken and a puppy. I would like popits for my Jackson.

Love,

Dagon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want popits and a mountain bike and clothes to and also a swimsuit. I would like for grandma is a tedebair.

Love,

Matilyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a punchen bag. Also I want a nintendo switch also I want a babe Yoda. I would like a rmote fast car for my bruther.

Love,

Rylen

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a super mario paper and invisible air pods invisible glasses and toyz. I would like a game for Adin.

Love,

Oliver

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a paride gares. I would like a tablit for my sisy.

Love,

Emma

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a harre potar train and a christmas tre and a grate Christmas. I would like nal polish for Matilyn.

Love,

Hazel

Dear Santa,

My name is Grace. I am 6. I am a sister. Will you give flowers too Miss Sarff? Will you bring me a art box for Christmas?

Love,

Grace

Dear Santa,

My name is Gibson. I am 6. I play outside. Could you be me v-bucks? Preston wants v-bucks like me.

Love,

Gibson

Dear Santa,

My name is Lincoln. I am 7 years old/ I like sports. Will you help my mom feel better? Will you bring me a hover board for Christmas?

Love,

Lincoln

ARTHUR

MASSEY

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like new dolls to play with and a big stuffed animal horse! Thank you!

From,

Emma

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a happy napper sleeper and some new pajamas that are really warm and sparkly. Thank you so much!

From,

Gracelee

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a big nerf gun for Christmas and Pokemon toys please and thank you!

From,

Alex

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a Black Panther toy and some new outside toys to play with.

Love,

Austin

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like anything Bluey! I would also like legos and building things! Thank you!

From,

Avery

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a small electric motorcycle for Christmas and a nerf machine gun with lots of the foam bullets! Thank you!

From,

Rowen

Dear Santa,

I would like to get a new fishing pole for Christmas and also some stuff for playing outside when it’s summer. Thanks!

From,

Hayden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like to have a bow and arrows to play with and also a fast nerf gun please and thank you!

From,

Jaxson

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a violin to learn music and I want a “Create your own jewelry” kit and cool clothes. Thank you!

From,

Bella

Dear Santa,

I would like a super pup Paw Patrol look-out tower and a Zooma plushie for Christmas this year. Thank you!

From,

Colt

Dear Santa,

I would really like to have a new doll and some clothes for the doll too and also a color changing Barbie for Christmas. Thank you Santa!

From,

Briseida

Dear Santa,

I would like a new spiderman game and to have fun with all of my brothers and sisters this year for Christmas. Thank you!

From,

Adrian

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like new cars to drive around and an Echo Dot to have for my room so I can talk to Alexa. Thanks!

From,

Wyatt

ATWOOD–HAMMOND

BECK/HALE

KINDERGARTEN

Dear Santa,

Hi! Hope you’ve had a great year. I have been so good. Olivia and Maggie have been really good too. I’d really like it if you could bring me a JoJo doll. Please bring my sisters something nice too. I will leave you milk and cookies on Christmas Eve! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Layla

Dear Santa,

Happy Christmas!! I would like for you to bring my sisters, and me electric scooters, makeup, LOL dolls, and a PlayStation 5.Please bring my little baby brother some new baby toys and a lot chew toys for my 3 dogs. That’s all I would like for Christmas. I will make cookies for you on Christmas Eve!

Love,

Stella

Dear Santa,

I have been very good! I would like some Minecraft guys, Pokemon, and Superhero stuff. Who is your favorite reindeer? I hope you bring my family lots of presents and leave them under my Christmas tree. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Nolan

Dear Santa,

I really like Paw Patrol and dinosaurs. I would really like for you to bring me them for Christmas. I have been super good this year. My big sister has been really good too. Please bring my sister some Frozen toys for Christmas. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Noah

Dear Santa,

Hi! I really love Christmas! My one wish is for you to come to my house on Christmas Eve! I would like a LOL Doll surprise, LOL disco ball and dollhouse, flarp, and a unicorn. Please bring my sister presents too! We’ve both been good this year. I will make you cookies and leave them for you to eat on Christmas Eve! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Jocelyn

Dear Santa,

The one thing I want the most for Christmas is a real life kitten! I would really like an elf, pet unicorn and a baby Yoda. A small fridge filled with soda for my room would be great too! Christmas is my favorite holiday! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Audrey

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring me a real tool set for kids. Please bring my brothers and parents something they would like too. I love Christmas. I have a Christmas

tree that’s so big when you put the star on top it touches the ceiling! I know you’ll love it! I can’t wait to see what you brought us on Christmas morning!

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Matthew

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year! It would be great if you could bring me 100 Hot Wheels and a super cool Hot Wheel track to drive them on. I would also like a real golden chain to wear and a new Knights sweatshirt. I would also like a remote control car. Please bring my entire family lots of good stuff.I will leave you cookies and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Jaxsyn

Dear Santa,

I would like the Rainbow High house and dolls please. My sister would like Gabby’s dollhouse and characters. Bring Brody a headset and Blayne a new Xbox. We’ve all been so good this year. I will make cookies and leave them out for you on Christmas Eve. I won’t forget to leave the reindeer some carrots too. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Paityn

Dear Santa,

I want a PJ Masks set and remote control, driving Paw Patrol car. My brothers and sister all want boomboxs. I’ve been extra good this year! We decorated my house for Christmas. I will leave you cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.

Love,

Kieran

Dear Santa,

I would really like some Barbie dolls, tapping shoes, and ballet shoes. Please bring my mom something nice. My sisters would like something too. I am going to bake you some delicious cookies and leave them with milk for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Arianna

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a zoo cat, a skating My Little Pony, and some slime. I have a really nice Christmas tree full of candycanes with a star on the top. You can even have one of the candy canes when you visit my house on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

I would love for you to bring me LoL Dolls. Please bring my brother a monster truck. My big sisters would like new tennis shoes and makeup. My little sister really likes Paw Patrol. Please bring her one of those toys. My whole family has been extra good this year! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

Hi! I love Christmas! How many reindeer live at the North Pole with you? I’ve been so very good this year! Please bring my whole family something nice for Christmas! I am going to bake yummy cookies with my mom for you on Christmas Eve. My brother, sisters and I all have our own special little trees for Christmas. I know you’re going to really like them. We even have a great big family tree in our living room. I will look for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Sela

Dear Santa,

I really like Christmas! I hope you come down to visit me this year. I'm putting up my tree that’s going to have lots of decorations on it! We’re also going to decorate the fireplace mantle too. I think it would be nice to get a dinosaur set, a Lego space set, and maybe a Hot Wheels track set. I’ve been really good this year. I have a question for you. How fast can your sleigh actually go? Merry Christmas!

Love,

Quinn

Dear Santa,

I want a robot turtle, a rainbow turtle, and another tiny Christmas tree for my room. Christmas is my favorite holiday! I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer.

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Camryn

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. I was hoping you could bring me a Baby Alive Doll with a carrying case, highchair, carseat, stroller, bottle and diapers for her. Christmas is my favorite! I really like you, Santa. I can’t wait to see what you bring me on Christmas morning! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Piper

Dear Santa,

I would like a Minecraft lego set and a new mini bike. Can you bring my big brother some legos too? My little brother likes cats so, could you bring him a book about cats? Please bring my big sister some new shoes. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Tobias

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring me some Hot Wheels cars and a super fast race track for Christmas. I would also like some pink and light green gloves, a bubble camera, a phone for kids, and a superhero costume. I’ve been very good this year. I know you’ve been watching me. I always like the presents you bring. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Cyrus

Dear Santa,

I really like Spiderman so, can you bring me web shooters, Spiderman gloves and a mask. My brother, sister and I have all been good. Please bring them something nice too. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Briggs

Dear Santa,

I hope it snows on Christmas because I really like snow. I want a coloring tracing board with a pink giraffe so I can trace and make nice pictures. I would also like pink and purple gloves and a hat. I will leave you milk and cookies on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Zoe

Dear Santa,

Hello! I’m a very good girl and so is Mia. I really would like a teddy bear, rainbow slime, and 3 golden chocolate coins. Please bring Ava a triceratops and Mia a golden unicorn with rainbow stripes, mane, and horn. I helped decorate our Christmas tree, and the rest of our house. I love you and I’m so excited for you to bring us presents! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Kya

Dear Santa,

I want some new dresses, hatchimals, Barbies. Please bring me a new house too! Bring Kia a witch costume. I think she’d really like that. My whole family would like something nice for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Aaliyah

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas. Could you bring me a gold chain to wear, some golden Hot Wheel cars and boosters for them? I really like to make forts and homes for my panda. Could you bring me some new big cardboard boxes so I can keep building them? I was thinking you could bring me some markers too. A construction set with all the construction equipment would be really nice. Can I also have a pretend camping set with a tent? How about you bring me a dinosaur garage with a t-rex who tries to eat the cars? I’ve been super good this year. I will leave carrots for the reindeer and cookies for you! Merry Christmas!

Love,

Jaxson M.

Dear Santa,

Hi! I want an agent Venom costume and a bop it for Christmas. Please bring my brother something too. I will leave you cookies on Christmas Eve. I think the reindeer like carrots, so I’ll leave them some. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Holdyn

Dear Santa,

I want a racecar, dinosaur, teddy bear. Please bring my brother videogames and my sister a bracelet. I really love Christmas so much! I’ve been super good this year. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Quinton

ATWOOD-HAMMOND

BETZ

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

Do you know when Sebastian is going to be here? For Christmas, I would like a remote control Monster Truck and a remote control car. Thank you for going all around the world to give toys.

Love,

Micah B.

Dear Santa,

I would like a V-bucks card for my Fortnite account. Thank you for my V-bucks card.

Love,

Eli P.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Lightning McQueen remote control car. I would also like a new Switch. Thank you for coming every Christmas.

Love,

Rohan C.

Dear Santa,

I want an Elf on the Shelf to name it Bell. I would also like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas, please. I would also like a new Barbie Doll. Thank you for getting me gifts for Christmas.

Love,

Olivia D.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a tablet for Christmas and an OMG please? I would also like an LOL. Thank you for letting me have these things.

Love,

Ember E.

Dear Santa,

Can I have LOLs for Christmas? Can I also have Play-doh? I would also like a toy school. Thank you for all the toys you give us.

Love,

Sasha H.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a bike. I would also really like a skateboard. Thank you for my presents.

Love,

Jakob J.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a dinosaur and some new toy cars to play with. Thank you for the presents.

Love,

Lane P.

Dear Santa,

I wish for Bingo and Bluey toys and little Peppa Pig action figures with their house. Thank you for sending our elves and giving us presents.

Love,

Teddie R.

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie Dream House and two Barbie dolls for Christmas. Thank you for the toys.

Love,

Madison R.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want an IPad and a remote control car and a giant stuffed turtle. Thank you for all those things.

Love,

Josephine S.

Dear Santa,

I want a cheetah squishy and a sloth hat for Christmas. I would like an OMG. Thank you for giving us presents all week.

Love,

Maggie P.

Dear Santa,

I would like a minigun Nerfgun, but not any kind of Nerf gun a minigun automatic. I would also like a sleeping bag that folds. Thank you Santa, you are the best!

Love,

Wesley W.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a hoverboard please. Thank you for giving my little sister pretend diapers for our baby dolls.

Love,

Aubree C.

ATWOOD-HAMMOND

STRACK

FIRST GRADE

Dear Santa,

How are you? I think I was good this year. Can I have a Huggy Wuggy toy? My friend Harper is nice too!

Your Friend,

Oliver T.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I think I am on the nice list. I wish I could have a light up mermaid Barbie and a boy Baby Alive Doll. I would like more stuff for my Barbie house too please.

I love you,

Machelle C.

Dear Santa,

Is Mrs. Clause doing ok? I wish for a Unicorn Sleeping Bag. I also want a color changing Barbie Doll too. I want a real gumball machine with real gumballs!

See you soon,

Harper A.

Dear Santa,

I wish for an X Box disk of Huggy Wuggy, a PS4, and a PS4 controller. How is Mrs. Clause? I think I am on the good list. I wish for a gold chain too. Can you get me one? I wish I had an IPhone 12 that is real too.

Thank You,

Blake I.

Dear Santa,

Is everyone doing ok? I think I am on the good list. Santa, please can I have one hundred bucks?

See you soon,

Wyatt N.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? How is Mrs. Clause? I think I am on the good list? Please bring me Yoshi's Crafted World game.

Your Friend,

Jacob N.

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? How are the reindeer doing? I think I am on the good list? I wish for video games!

Your Friend,

Christian

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? How is Mrs. Clause? I think I have been good this year. I wish for a Nerf Gun!

Your Friend,

Abi Z.

Dear Santa,

Are you ok? I hope good. I think I am on the nice list. I wish I could have a dog for Christmas.

I Love You,

Payton J.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? How are you and Mrs. Clause? Is everyone ok? How are you Santa? I think I am on the nice list! Please bring me a doll, 3 stuffed kitties, and a blue stuffed dog animal pillow!

Love,

Reese H.

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Clause? How are the elves doing? Are the reindeer ready yet? I think I am on the nice list this year. I wish for lots of tattoos, a Nerf gun, and a computer for Christmas please.

Your Friend,

Dawson C.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause doing? I think I am on the good list. Please could I have a puppy and an IPhone 10?

See You Soon,

Aubree R.

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Clause? I think I am on the nice list. I wish for a phone please.

Your Friend,

Ben H.

Dear Santa,

How do you make the toys? How do you get in the houses if it does not have a chimney? Could you please bring me a toy pony? I also want some stickers please.

See you soon,

Ayvah J.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0