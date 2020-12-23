Letters to Santa A

AMERICAN DREAMERS
STEM ACADEMY, DECATUR
GENET
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
I would like a little blue trampoline. And a puppy because my Nana told me doggyscotch went to doggy heaven. And dog toys and dog food. And that the virus didn't exist. Santa, please bring Mrs. Genet a coffee cup because I love her and she is a good teacher.
Ella
Hi Santa,
I had to say I love you, and I love the toys you make like the first Christmas we had. I'm hoping that Santa has a good day whenever his elves work and play.
Sawyer
Dear Santa,
Hi! How do you feel? How is your reindeer feeling? Santa, can you give me unicorn stuff. Please and thank you.
Love you Santa
Adaline
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a steam thomas and tracks. My brother wants Hiro and Spencer.
Thank you,
Jimmy
Dear Santa,
Can I please get a toy?
Thank you,
Kylin
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I would like a phone for Christmas.
Thank you,
Jayceon
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie
E'Mera
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie Deluxe Closet and clothes for my Barbies
Pamela
Dear Santa,
I would like LOL Surprise Dolls.
Ka'Miyah
Dear Santa,
I would like army men, an a irplane and helicopter for my aremy men and Paw Patrol toys.
Kylin
Dear Santa,
I would like a dinosaur robe, Ryan’s Toy Review toys, a campfire set, Legos and an Xbox One.
Alexander
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby, a stroller for the baby doll a Barbie, and iPad, headphones an Elsa bike, clothes, shoes and a new phone.
Ka'Lonia
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll, a kitchen set, baby food, Barbie dolls, clothes and a tablet.
Avah
ARTHUR
MASSEY
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a new RC car that can drive all over the place and a Nintendo Switch!
Austin
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas this year to play lots of games!
Macen
Dear Santa,
I would like an automatic unicorn toy with a leash that walks by itself so that I could take it on walks!
Emma
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a real guitar and a computer to do all my school work on!
Bella
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want a hoverboard and I also want everyone to have a great Christmas!
Ryann
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I want a new race car and a new pair of light up shoes!
Domanic
Dear Santa,
I want a big LOL doll and a hoverboard for Christmas this year so I can play outside!
Jazlynn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want some new barbies with a barbie doll house and some new things to color with!
Ariesa
Dear Santa,
I would like a doctor kit for Christmas this year so I can practice being a doctor and a FurReal friend animal pet.
Avery
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch and new cars and truck toys to play with.
Adrian
Dear Santa,
I want a Fortnite car and a lot of new cars to race around with and to play!
Camden
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control race car that I can drive really really fast around our house and yard!
Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I want a new tablet and a minecraft blanket for my bunk beds!
Isaiah
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed animal cat that looks just like my cat Addie so that I can play with both of them together!
Hazel
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year, I want a new drone that I can fly around and a Ninja Turtle that can turn into different things!
Rowen
ATWOOD-HAMMOND
BECK/HALE
KINDERGARTEN
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL house and hatchimals for christmas. I would like for my dad to get new tools, my dog a dog bed and my cat a mouse toy. Do you wrap the presents yourself my dad I'd going to teach me how to wrap presents. I have been very good this year.
Merry Christmas
Michelle
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I would like a Barbie doll and a new t.v. I was wondering if you could bring my brother something special. I hope you bring my Mom, Dad, and Nana something too. I will look and listen for you on Christmas Eve.
Merry Christmas,
Aubree
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike and a scooter for Christmas. Please bring my big sister a new headband, hat and gloves. Who is your is fastestreindeer? I will leave out cookiesand milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Merry Christmas,
Jaxsyn
Dear Santa,
I’ve been very good this year. I would Really like a blue dirt bike and a race car set. Please bring Dylan a gaming card. I have two dogs and it would be great if you brought them something too, like a slingshot duck toy.
Merry Christmas,
Blake
Dear Santa,
I would love to get a teeny, tiny real puppy! My family has all been super good this year! Please bring them all something nice. What Is your favorite color? We will make you cookies for Christmas Eve!
Merry Christmas,
Ayvah
Dear Santa,
I’m a good boy. Please bring me a firetruck. I hope you leave us all lots of presents under the tree. I like Christmas.
Merry Christmas,
Ben
Dear Santa,
I would like a baseball and a baseball glove. Some new winter gloves would be handy too. I really like winter. My birthday is in winter!
Merry Christmas,
Brayden
Dear Santa,
My sister and I would both like LOL dolls. I Would like a bear maker too! I hope there is a lot of presents for my whole family under the tree on Christmas morning! How far away is the North Pole? Do you like living there?
Merry Christmas,
Hope
Dear Santa,
I have been good like all year long. I really want a remote control Lightning McQueen race car and a monster truck! Is your sleigh faster than a motorcycle? I will stay up all night on Christmas waiting for you!
Merry Christmas,
Rohan
Dear Santa,
I’ve been extra good this year. I would really like a red scooter. My brother has also been very good. He would really like a new race car.I can’t wait to come meet you and get my picture with you. We will make some yummy snickerdoodles for you on Christmas Eve.
Merry Christmas,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
I love you and I love Christmas! Thanks for bringing me presents last year. I hope you bring some more this year. How many elves make toys in your workshop? Is there anyway I could get a ride in your sleigh? If not, that’s okay. I plan to leave you cookies and the reindeer carrots.
Merry Christmas,
Dawson
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a really good boy. I would like a new skateboard. Please bring my brother a Nintendo Switch. What is the elves favorite toy to make? I hope to find presents under my tree on Christmas morning.
Merry Christmas,
Jakob
Dear Santa,
Christmas is my favorite holiday! I’ve been super good this year. Please bring me an Adominus Rex. We’re making you big, Christmas tree shaped cookies to find on Christmas Eve.
Merry Christmas,
Lane
Dear Santa,
I’ve been so good this year. My brothers have tried to be good too. I would really like to get some Minion toys and Bluey toys! Please bring my brothers all something nice. I’ll look for you on Christmas Eve!
Merry Christmas,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
I really love Christmas. I would Love a Baby Born House with a tub, bottle, baby powder, baby wash and a lot of Baby Born babies. I want a Baby Born Treehouse too. I will help make cookies and then leave them and milk out for you, Santa!
Merry Christmas,
Harper
Dear Santa,
On Christmas day, I hope you come to our house to eat cookies and milk. I 'm not going to wish for anything specific. I just want to write a letter to say thank you for my toys.
Love from Abigail
Dear Santa
please watch out for polar bears, I would love some Pokemon cards and Minecraft things. Have a good day!
Merry Christmas,
William
Dear Santa Clause,
I want a Barbie Dream House and a ballerina doll. And I also want a Chromebook for ME. Could I also have a new Elsa Doll, Bell Doll with the costume?
Thank You, bye bye Santa.
Ember
Dear Santa,
I like it when you come to town. I love you. I wish I could be Mrs. Claus. I would like to visit you at the North Pole.
Love Sasha
Dear Santa,
I´ve been good this year. Could you please bring a huge ramp for my dirt bike? I would like to do stunts on it. My sister has been really good too. Please bring Zoey a Barbie Dreamhouse.
Merry Christmas,
Lincoln
Dear Santa,
I would love to get a new orange bike for Christmas. I think my brother would like one too. I like winter a lot. Playing in the snow is one of my favorite things to do! Christmas makes me happy!
Merry Christmas,
Carlene
Dear Santa,
First I´d like to say thank you for bringing me presents, Santa. I hope you bring me some more this year. I would like an LOL big house full of dolls. Please bring my sister a new ballet doll and my other sister Winnie the Pooh toys. I plan on leaving carrots out for your reindeer on Christmas Eve and milk and cookies for you too!
Merry Christmas,
Reese
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas! I would like some JoJo masks, and toys! I think it would be nice to have a Christmas tree snowglobe too! I will look for you on Christmas Eve! Fly safe, Santa!
Merry Christmas,
Maggie
Dear Santa,
I like Christmas. I would really like to get some roller skates. My sister would like some to. I like winter. I like to go sledding in the snow!
Merry Christmas,
Kenlyn
Dear Santa,
I will leave cookies and milk out for you on Christmas Eve. I plan on leaving some carrots for your reindeer. I have been extra good this year and so has my brother. Please bring my brother and I something nice. Actually my parents have been really good too. Could you bring my mom some flowers and my dad a new movie? Who is your favorite elf and what is his name? Ho, Ho, Ho!
Merry Christmas,
Micah
Dear Santa,
I think youŕe great. I am a great guy. I love Nerf guns. They are just the best. Can you bring my brother some too? I hope to find a bunch of presents under the tree on Christmas morning. I am going to try and stay up so I can meet you on Christmas Eve. Please tell Mrs. Claus ¨Hello¨ from me!
Merry Christmas,
Eli
Dear Santa,
I’ve been an extra good boy this year. I would love for you to bring me some new video games. My baby sister is super good too. Please bring her a little pink bear. I think she would like that. On Christmas Eve I will leave you milk and cookies.
Merry Christmas,
Christian
Dear Santa,
I would like a red Nerf blaster gun and a Mickey Mouse piggybank. I’ve been good this year. I hope to find lots of presents under the tree on Christmas morning.
Merry Christmas,
Oliver
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I hope you bring me a toy horse, and a Baby Alive. Please bring my sisters and my mom something special too. What is your favorite type of Christmas cookie? I love Christmas!
Merry Christmas,
Arianna
ARGENTA-OREANA
HORNSBY
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
My name is Reid. and wut I wunt for Christmas is new Legos. and snowblowr. You are awesome
Dear Santa,
My name is Nathan. How bo you? drive the sleigh? Can I have a 4-wheeler
Love Nathan
Dear Santa,
My name is Alden. How is mrs claus. Do you play football. I can have a new helmet.
Aiden love.
Dear Santa,
My name is Katelyn. How is Rudolf do ing? I would like a tloe dog and dot frgt my sister? Love Katelyn
Dear Santa,
My name is AJ. Do you like cookies? Can I have Godzilla?
Love, A.J.
Dear Santa,
My name is Levi. What cookie are your favorite. Can I have a fluffy cow?
Love Levi
Dear Santa,
My name is Rhett. How is Rudolf can I heae a robot. L
Love, Rhett
Dear Santa,
My name id Brooklyn. How is Rudolf and mrs. Claus and how are you and what is your favorite cookies? and how do you get in my house and how does your sleigh fly and can I have a doll
Love Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
My name are cohnnie. How do you like cookies so much. I want a 4- wheeler.
Cohnnie
Dear Santa,
My name is Emma. what kind of cookies do you like. I wunt a puppy ? for Christmas
Love Emma
ARGENTA-OREANA
MILLER
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
My Name is Easton. I want a spy Drone.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
My name is Maverick. I want a fly buok and ovkomeit for sol so I can wrc bider. I wut a pla she 4 for my fomalle.
I love you Santa!
Maverick
Dear Santa,
My name is Ella. I am 6 years. I want magic buk. Could you give mi mom a nuo car white?
Love Ella
Dear Santa,
My Name is Bennett. I want ras cars.
Love, Bennett
Dear Santa,
My Name is Carter. I want an Xbox. Could you give my sisdr a coch bed?
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
My name is Everlie. I want all the kids in the world to be happy.
Love, Everlie
Dear Santa,
My name is Molly. I want a pet puppy and a wof costum.
Love Molly
Dear Santa,
My name is Jayden. I want slim. Could you give mom a car?
Love, Jayden
Santa,
My name is Dylan. I want to get Pokemon. Santa can you give my family a pese of chocolict? How do you mov so fast? Will you rite bac to me? and tl me how you mov so fast?
Love, Dylan
Dear Santa,
My Name is Scarlett. I want a 5 mine brand. I wan ta JoJo doll. I want a Toy car. I want a LoLo doll. I want a real Majk kit. I want a uoncorn stfe. I Love you Santa.
Love, Scarlett
Dear Santa,
My name is Gentry. I want a nitendo swich.
Love, Gentry
Dear Santa,
My Name is Trey Moyer. I want a Sonic Dres up.
Love, Trey
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaitlyn. I am a Soccer player. Can you get my Dad a non stick pan? Will you bring me a Indominus Rex?
Love, Kaitlyn
Dear Senta,
My name is Zackary. I want for Christmas a night nerf gun, light up orange scoter, all the toy story characters and a big green monster truck i seat in it an drive.
Thanks, Zackary
ARGENTA-OREANA
RAVENSCRAFT
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
I'm Kilynn. I like to clen. I want Dad to com hom. I want a barbe Drem Hos.
Love, Kilynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Sean. I like my famile. I want a robot cat.
Love, Sean
Dear Santa,
I am Brandon. Can you bring me a RC car for Chance? I want a RC car to.
Love, Brandon
Dear Santa,
My name is Riley. I want a hoverboard.
Love, Riley
Dear Santa,
My name is Janie. I like Bala. I want the wold to get beder. Will you git me a dog?
Love, Janie
Dear Santa,
My name is Joslynne. I like to go to my grandma. My mom want a mer. Will you ples giv me a TV.
Love, Jolsynne
Dear Santa,
Hiy I am Aaron. I luv families. Layla wots Barbes. I want nuthing.
Love, Aaron
Dear Santa,
My name is Keira. I like to sing. I want me cusin to get Laegos. I want a Barbey haos.
Love, Keira
Dear Santa,
My name is Kade. I like my famle. I want my famle to have no mise. I want 2 lizrds.
Love, Kade
Dear Santa,
My name is Emberlyn. I like to plae wit my srster. I want my mom to get shos. I want to get shos.
Love, Emberlyn
Dear Santa,
I am Wyatt. I want a huvrbd. Can you fecs my dads bo?
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
My name is Kallum. I like to play sports. my mom wants sliprs. Will you breng me sonk toy?
Love, Kallum
Dear Santa,
I am Addilynn. I am a gurl. Can you giv my sistr a babe dol? Can you bring me a new shirt for Christmas?
Love, Addilynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Ellie. I like gliter. I want to get them a new car. I want a brand new car.
Love, Ellie
Dear Santa,
My name is Hermione. I want to be a doctor. can you bring my brother a nerf gun?
Love, Hermione
Dear Santa,
My name is Willow. I am a AO student. Will you help the families who are having a hard time this year please? Will you bring me a new doll for Christmas?
Love, Willow
ARGENTA-OREANA
REINBOLD
FIRST GRADE
Dear Santa,
How do you make mashic? Plees can you get me a nentdo swich? Plees can you get my dad bnokylrs? I love crismis bcus I like spending time with famlye.
Love, AJ
Dear Santa,
How do you make yor hos disuper? Santu can you ples make a uoncon Omg? Can you get my mom a chavling mug? I love cristmis!
Love, Luci
Dear Santa,
Waut do the elfs luc like? Can I spin tim with mau mom and dad? Can you ples giv miy mom bnanus? I love you santue.
Love, Charlie
Dear Santa,
How do the rader fiys? Can you beg me a LOL? Can you beg sumn a toy? Can you beg my dad a gun? Can you beg my mom a pio? I love you santa!
Love, Adilynn
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver all the presen in one night? Can I see my kuzns for cememit? Can you git my burz a PC? I love you Santa!
Love, Jazmin
Dear Santa,
What do the elfs and the randeiver luk like? Santu plese can I hav too mochruy and too howils? Can you plese gif my dad a black sclutin srt? I love crismis is the best holday!
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
How do you get all of the presents wrapped so fast? Can I see my dad please? Can you bring my dad a motorcycle? I love Christmas!
Love, Timmy
Dear Santa,
What does the sleigh luk lik? Santa can I have a nrf gn? Can you bring a dn fr mi bruvr? I love ksm.
Love, Kirk
Dear Santa,
How do you dellver all the presenis in one night? I wut for cmcsis wun hntd dall Jac wld. I wnt for mi dog is a bun. I love cms!
Love, Russell
Dear Santa,
How do the randir filly? I wut to go to my ats. My mom wuts a pupy. I love you santa!
Love, Ashlynn
Dear Santa,
How do you git in my hoos? Can you ples giv a huvb? Satu can you ples giv my mom a ros? I love kris.
Love, Rylie
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver all the prente in one night? Can I have a dig bae please? Can kadi have a dog? I love you Santa!
Love, Caree
Dear Santa,
How do you rap all the presents so fat? Can I hav a lep? Can I spend time with my mom? I like crisnis!
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
Can you tell me how big the north pool is? This is a whish for my family and me can you pleas turn my family and me into elfs? Can you pleas bring my sister a pet dog? Chismiss and santa are so so sweet
Love, Reagan
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver ole uve thows gifs so fast? May I ples hav ranbo babe dol klos? Can you ples giv Josie a pink bow? I love crismis.
Love, Anna
Dear Santa,
How do you make your house disappear? Can I ples hav tots? Can you ples bree a chapr book for my mom? I love crismis.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
What does the sleigh look like? Can I ples hov figit spir? Can you ples breg a ba dol for my bab sd? I like kims!
Love, Cale
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayne. I want a PC. Can you make grandma feel better? I want an xbox.
Love, Zayne