Letters to Santa A

Merry Christmas,

Reese

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas! I would like some JoJo masks, and toys! I think it would be nice to have a Christmas tree snowglobe too! I will look for you on Christmas Eve! Fly safe, Santa!

Merry Christmas,

Maggie

Dear Santa,

I like Christmas. I would really like to get some roller skates. My sister would like some to. I like winter. I like to go sledding in the snow!

Merry Christmas,

Kenlyn

Dear Santa,

I will leave cookies and milk out for you on Christmas Eve. I plan on leaving some carrots for your reindeer. I have been extra good this year and so has my brother. Please bring my brother and I something nice. Actually my parents have been really good too. Could you bring my mom some flowers and my dad a new movie? Who is your favorite elf and what is his name? Ho, Ho, Ho!

Merry Christmas,

Micah

Dear Santa,